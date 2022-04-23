Kindergarten students and teachers at Price T. Young Elementary School had a special way to celebrate the world’s Earth Day on Friday as they dedicated their new KinderGarden on the campus.
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Crown welcomed community members and students on Friday at the school as she revealed the new KinderGarden, which is located on the playground of the elementary school.
Crown first came up with the idea of creating a garden for the school’s about 80 kindergarten students to build, maintain and learn from while preparing her students learn their upcoming science courses.
“Our kids don’t get to do a lot of hands on learning in kindergarten, and I wanted to find something to bring into the school that they could get their hands on while learning,” Crown said Friday. “In science, they are learning about roots and stems and plants, and so I thought it would be a great chance for them to have a hands-on learning experience if they could actually touch those roots, stems and plants and dig the holes for the plants and water them.”
Last fall, while Crown was preparing to implement her idea, she wrote a $1,000 grant to the Marshall ISD Education Foundation titled, “Sprouting Knowledge.” The foundation awarded Crown and her three fellow kindergarten teachers Michelle Bruce, Charizma Taylor and Jennifer Pierce the money for the KinderGarden.
The garden consists of four raised beds, shepherd’s hooks with hummingbird feeders, and picnic tables on the grounds of the school’s playground where the kindergarten students take their daily recesses.
“The grant money was used to purchase the supplies for the garden, the soil, the plant, the shepherd hooks and water hoses,” Crown said. “Then we had community donations from families and businesses to help cover the costs of the picnic tables and other costs.”
Heart like Huff in memory of Tim Huff, Auto Body Express from the Christmas family, the Robbins family in memory of Tyler Robbins and the Nissley family all donated the funds for the picnic tables. Meadowbrook Funeral Home and the Cypress Junior Women’s Club both donated funds for plants, seeds and other supplies.
The kindergarten students planted the plants and will maintain the gardens throughout the school year, while Crown will maintain the flower beds during the summer months.
“They will get to watch and maintain the gardens and watch their flowers grow,” Crown said.
The community is invited to view the KinderGarden on the southside of the PTY campus.