Students at Price T. Young Elementary Fine Arts Academy showcased the school’s multifaceted performing arts program, celebrated Black History Month and honored some of the town’s very own “Hometown Heroes” on Tuesday.
“Here, at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy, we have so much talent in our students and we couldn’t get it out of them if it weren’t for our fine arts teachers,” said Principal Blake Langley as he applauded participants for a phenomenal presentation.
“We are so happy to get to acknowledge our fine hometown heroes,” Langley added. “Thank you for everything that you’ve done for us.”
Honorees that were recognized as “hometown heroes” were: Marshall Against Violence founder Demetria McFarland; Harrison County’s first African American 71st Judicial District Judge, William Hughey; Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins; Marshall News Messenger reporter Robin Richardson; and Marshall Police Captain David Reaves.
The students also recognized the school’s namesake, Price T. Young, who was a Wiley graduate and Marshall educator who became the second principal of the former new M. W. Dogan Elementary School, where he served from 1949 until 1964 when he became principal of Pemberton Junior High School.
Students paid tribute to the honorees, highlighting their lives and accomplishments through a skit performed by the school’s theater department. The “hometown heroes” were also presented with awards in appreciation of their impactful contributions to the community.
“We present these awards to you, these ‘Wonderful Person’ awards, to you for your leadership, for your thoughtfulness, for your kindness and all you do to brighten the community and the lives of others,” said Music Director Jonathan Fountain. “We salute you.”
In her welcome to the program, Price T. Young’s elective team member April Helton noted that the program was a celebration to the vibrant, diverse community.
“Today is a great example of what we can achieve when community organizations and the school work together,” she said.
Telling the history of the national celebration of Black History Month, she noted how the observance began in 1926 as Black History Week, and then expanded in 1976 into a month-long celebration.
“The observance serves as a time to reflect and remember and celebrate the million amazing accomplishments African Americans and their importance to our country’s history,” said Helton.
As part of Tuesday’s celebration, the program included a performance from the school’s strings department titled “Tekele Lomeria”, tributes and songs from each grade level, and a salute to hometown heroes by the fourth grade theater department.
Songs rendered included “This Little Light of Mine” by kindergarten students, “Get on Board” by first grade students, “I Woke up This Morning” by second grade and a rousing performance of “We Shall Overcome” by the school’s Poco Voci Children’s Chorus.
The program allowed the Poco Voci Children’s Chorus, consisting of fourth- and fifth-graders, to showcase their harmony singing skills for the first time, revealing three distinct melodies joining together for a harmonious sound.
Music Director Fountain also serenaded the audience with a piano performance of Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer.” The audience also joined together, singing the African American National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The school’s dance team also wowed the crowd with a special dance performance, under the direction of dance teacher Jessica Jackson.
Keeping in line with the program’s theme, “A Tribute to Hometown Heroes,” Commissioner Timmins, who served as the guest speaker for the occasion, reflected on the young collegiate heroes of the town’s 1960s sit-ins.
“When I got here, today, and I saw all these lovely faces and then I read on the program when it talks about a tribute to Hometown Heroes… let me tell you about some hometown heroes,” Timmins said.
He shared how students from the town’s two historically Black colleges, Wiley and Bishop, joined together to fight against discrimination by staging peaceful lunch counter sit-in demonstrations at local downtown stores that refused to serve lunch to Black customers.
“In the early 60s, young Black girls and boys were not able to walk into a restaurant and eat something as simple as a hamburger, fries and drink a Coke,” Timmins shared. “So these young kids at Wiley College got together and they thought that they would go to downtown Marshall and have a sit-in. But it didn’t go so well.”
The commissioner noted how students from then East Texas Baptist College ultimately united with Wiley and Bishop students by showing them support.
“Those kids did not like the way that the kids from Wiley and Bishop were treated,” said Timmins.
“Now, that’s how change come about, when we all work together,” the commissioner said.
Through that story, he stressed how important it is to work together for the greater good.
“So never forget that,” Timmins said. “If you want something to change, we all have to come together and we all have to work together in order to make that change.”
Reflecting on the legacies of historical figures such as civil rights leaders Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to name a few, Timmins encouraged students to also build a legacy by contributing to society.
“We heard about Rosa Parks and how she refused to give up her seat on the bus but her legacy lives on. We heard about Dr. King’s dream and him going to the mountaintop and how he had seen the promise land. He said I may not get there with you, but I have been allowed to look over the mountaintop,” said Timmins. “What did he see? He saw Black presidents, he saw Black senators ... he saw all of this when he looked over the mountaintop.
“So when you look in the mirror, remember, I am somebody, and I’m going to the top,” Timmins encouraged.