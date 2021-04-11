The Marshall Elks Lodge boiled up some mudbugs and fun on Saturday, all in the name of supporting a good cause.
The Marshall Elks Lodge #683 members and guests grabbed some crawfish tails on Saturday and raised money for children in need.
The fundraiser event served to benefit the Texas Elks’ annual summer camp for children in need or with special needs and disabilities.
Marshall Elks Lodge District Leader for the North East District John Oswalt was cooking up about 400 pounds of mudbugs on Saturday as guests chowed down and held raffles and a silent auction to raise money for the children’s camp.
Guests enjoyed live music, cornhole, washers and other games while being entertained by a live DJ and music.
The money raised from the fundraiser will go to the Texas Elks Children’s Services, Inc. to help send children to the annual summer camp located near Pametto State Park.
“Any child with special needs or those in foster care, ages 7-15 years old, who are residents of the state of Texas are eligible to be assessed for admission. The Elks camp is not a stationary camp. Children who attend Elks Camp are accompanied by trained staff for outings to attend area attractions such as swimming pools, state parks and water parks. Nature walks, visits to petting zoo’s, music therapy, sporting activities such as volleyball and basketball, and trips to Sea World and Splashway are several of the adventures the campers get to experience during their camp week,” Marshall Elks Member Renea Oswalt said previously.
Experienced counselors on site at the camp work with the campers to assess intellectual and physical development disabilities and the camps run for six weeks long each summer, starting in June, John Oswalt said.
Most importantly, thanks to the money raised by the Elks, the camp is free for the children.
Throughout the rest of the year, the Texas Elks, who own the camp there, host U.S. military veterans for hunting, fishing and fellowship retreats, he said.
In Marshall, the Elks Lodge hosts breakfasts for veterans, recognizes Harrison County students of the month and helps new and expectant mothers each spring with a free community baby shower.
Those who know a child that would like to attend should contact Marshall Elks Sweetheart Donna Bradley at 903-926-6834 or post on the Marshall Elks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshallelks.lodge.
“One program that has been a huge success in helping Elks across the state of Texas raise money is our annual Truck/Jeep Giveaway that happens every June,” Renea Oswalt said. “Richard Traweek and the Marshall Patterson Dodge, Jeep and Ram partner with Texas Elks each year for this fundraiser. As you can imagine, a truck giveaway brings in good money that goes to support children who attend camp and those who are helped through the Special Needs Grant Program each year.”
Oswalt said despite the past year which hit East Texans hard due to the pandemic, the Elks have continued to give and help the community.
“The past year created struggles that we have never faced before but our lodge is focused on growing membership so we can continue programs that are in place today and so we can develop new programs moving forward,” she said. “Please contact Donna or any other Elk member if you are interested in becoming a member. You can also check us out on the Marshall Elks Lodge Facebook page and leave a message there, if you would like more info about events or programs, or if you are interested in becoming a member.”