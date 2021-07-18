The first day of school for many East Texas students is right around the corner and the Marshall Elks Lodge has partnered with other area businesses, organizations and community members to host its annual Back to School Bash and supply giveaway on July 24 in Marshall.
“This is our annual Back to School Bash event that we’ve been doing for about six years now,” Marshall Elks Lodge member Renea Oswalt said Saturday. “We get our funding from a grant from the National Elks and we also have other sponsors that have joined on to help provide supplies, services or host games this year with us.”
The Back to School Bash event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24 at the Marshall Elks Lodge, located at 411 East Austin Street in Marshall. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and guests are asked to enter the building through the front door located at the Austin Street entrance. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
“We have purchased over 500 backpacks this year and we are preparing to provide free school supplies for 250 to 300 students,” Oswalt said. “The event is free and open to all school age children.”
Free hotdog lunches will be provided to the children, along with free haircuts, school supplies, eye exams, as well as games and activities.
“The Hispanic Lions Club is bringing their eye exam machine to provide free eye exams for the children,” Oswalt said. “We will also have Haley Coleman and East Texas Barbers providing free haircuts for the children.”
Several organizations, businesses and individuals have also signed on to either provide supplies, funding or other services for this year’s Back to School Bash, including: Austin Bank, the Lions Club International, the Rotary Club, Conterra Networks, Healthcare Express, 4-H of Harrison County, Oakwood House, Heritage Home Health and Hospice, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, East Texas Truck Alignment and Maverick Awards.
For more information about this event, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/521075502446292