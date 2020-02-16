Expectant and new mothers got a helping hand from area organizations on Saturday during the first ever Community Baby Shower hosted by the Marshall Elks Lodge.
Moms or moms to be were able to grab everything they’ll need to care for their babies during the free event.
The shower offered expectant and current mothers free items ranging from diapers, receiving blankets, wipes, onesies and more, thanks to a grant from the Marshall Elks and donations from area businesses, organizations and individuals.
“We had several businesses, organizations and individuals help us by donating items such as gently used clothing and shoes, baby lotion, shampoo and formula, bottles diapers, receiving blankets and more,” Marshall Elks’ Renea Oswalt said.
Texas National Bank, Bank Corp South, Austin Bank, Don Juan’s, Cypress Valley, CHRISTUS Auxiliary Ladies and many more helped sponsor the event while Mission Marshall, Marshall Pregnancy Resource Center, WIC, Marshall Harrison County Literacy Council and the Texas Department of Transportation hosted booths on Saturday to help provide resources for moms, including new car seats.
TxDOT Representative Irene Webster installed more than 30 free car seats for children on Saturday while Mission Marshall helped parents sign their children for the Dolly Parton Library Foundation, which will give a book to the child every month until they’re five years old.
WIC was on hand at the Community Baby Shower to help mothers sign up for nutritional help.
“We also have a nurse here to help teach home care like bathing a newborn, feeding and things to look out for,” Oswalt said.
Oswalt said the Community Baby Shower is intended to become an annual event in Marshall.