The Marshall Elks Lodge continued its community tradition of helping families in need of school supplies on Saturday by holding its annual Back to School Bash.
“We have a grant program called the Elks National Foundation,” said Jackie Degner, this year’s Elks sweetheart responsible for raising money for special needs children. “We’re able to write grants to give back to the community. This was our grant that we did to hand out all our supplies.”
The Marshall Elks Lodge is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1901. It focuses on serving children and veterans. Elks Sweethearts will generate funds throughout the year, and the Elks National Foundation will provide a grant to the lodge.
“These grants are what make it possible for us to spend the money in the community,” explained Degner.
Before the doors opened at 10 a.m., parents and children formed a huge line outside the Elks Lodge. Upon arrival, families were given tickets to claim a free lunch and school supplies.
Antionette of Marshall called the event “necessary for all the single parents who are not able to provide everything.” During the bash, the Marshall resident was able to obtain backpacks and other school supplies for her three children. All of the families received folders, crayons, colored pencils, scissors, composition books, glue, index cards and other items.
Attendees navigated the whole building by following a line that connected booths. The Marshall Rotary Club, Noon Optimist Club of Marshall, Oakwood House, Wild World LLC, Texas A&M AgriLife 4-H program, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines and others had engaging exhibits.
Children were kept occupied with a variety of games while their families gathered supplies. Raven Lenz of Black Bird Bathhouse and Boutique gave several of the youngsters face paint masks. Devon of Wild World LLC gave youngsters the opportunity to touch a snake and a baby fox, while Oakwood House served popcorn. The lodge had over 400 bags for incoming students and distributed over 300 of them.
This was one of the most massive back-to-school gatherings ever for Marshall Elks Lodge. Saturday’s event was open to all Harrison County citizens.
The Marshall Elks Lodge is hosting a community baby shower on Aug. 19, and they are looking for donations of anything baby-related.