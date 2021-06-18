Members of Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 gathered together on Monday to celebrate one of the federal holidays their organization helped get started, Flag Day.
The Marshall Elks Lodge invited members of the Marshall High School Junior ROTC, as well as a former U.S. marine, to help them celebrate the national holiday.
“We had the Junior ROTC members from Marshall High School present the flags for our Flag Day ceremony,” the Lodge’s Exalted Ruler (President) Brian Degner said Thursday. “We also had former U.S. Staff Sgt. Kelly Baker, who served from 1993 to 2013, help facilitate the ceremony.”
Flag Day is an important celebration event for all Elks Lodge members across the nation.
“Every Elks Lodge across the country celebrates Flag Day,” Degner said.
The story goes that the Elks Lodge even helped the patriotic day become a federally-recognized holiday when President Harry Truman, who was an Elks member, was asked by his Lodge to make Flag Day officially a holiday.
“He was petitioned by the Elks Lodge to recognize Flag Day as a federal holiday,” Degner said. “The Elks is a very patriotic organization.”
Flag Day was officially given national observance on June 14 in 1949 through an act of Congress, under Truman’s insistence.
The Elks Lodge’s more than 1,900 organizations across the country, packed with more than 800,000 members — including 115 from the Marshall Elks Lodge — helped celebrate Flag Day on Monday.
“We recognized the different flags our country has used, which were presented by the Marshall High School Junior ROTC members, then we heard from Staff Sgt. Kelly Baker about the importance of continuing the fight for freedom throughout each generation,” Degner said. “Freedom isn’t something you fight for once and you’re done. The same flag that flew at Iwo Jima is the same flag that flew in Korea and Vietnam, and it’s important we realize that and remember everything our predecessors did for our freedom.”
Degner said next up, the Marshall Elks Lodge will begin plans for its annual Back to School Bash.
“We weren’t able to have it last year because of COVID-19, but it is returning this year and we’re working on setting that date,” he said.
The Back to School Bash collects funds for the purchase of needed school supplies for area school children to begin school in August.
