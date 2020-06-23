Staff reports
The Elks organization has evolved over the years and is now known as a premier service organization, focused on making a difference in their local communities.
Marshall members work with a number of youth and Veteran organizations and partner with the city, chamber and county to support community wide events.
The Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 is one of 58 lodges in the state. The Marshall lodge was charted in 1901 and the original Elks Lodge Building is still located on North Washington, across from the Weisman Center.
Since the inception of the Elks Lodge No. 683 in Marshall, local members have contributed over two million dollars to the community, according to the Elks Grand Lodge Charity report.
A new Elks lodge was built mid-1950s on East Austin Street and this is still the home of the Marshall Elks today.
Veterans support
Marshall Elks recently made a $1,250 donation to Mission Marshall and another $1,250 donation to Meals on Wheels.
“We know that the COVID Pandemic has impacted many in our community and we wanted to do something to assist these organizations that are feeding families locally,” Renea Oswalt, a local Elks Lodge member said.
Oswalt said the donation was made possible through a grant received from the Elks National Foundation.
The lodge plans to restart the Third Saturday Breakfasts for Veteran and First Responders as soon as COVID restrictions are lifted. Serving a hot breakfast to local heroes was a huge highlight for lodge members.
“It is an honor to serve a meal to those who serve our country and our community,” Brian Degner, Marshall Lodge President said.
Lancer Legacy Ranch, located North of Marshal in Maud is another organization sponsored by the Marshall Lodge. Lancer Ranch is the largest veteran shelter in East Texas and offers a wide variety of services to our nations heroes.
The Elks volunteer hours, give donations of personal items, bedding, cleaning supplies and many other needed items that will help Veteran residents reclaim their lives. Debbie Hydrick, Marshall Lodge and Texas Elks State Association Elk of the Year, is the local Elk contact for the Lancer Ranch.
Youth / Children
Marshall Elks have continued their partnership with local 4-H Clubs again this year. Members work with the Harleton 4-H Shooting club to provide supplies, support youth competitions and practice and they also work with the Waskom 4-H archery, cooking and show teams to teach life skills, provide supplies and serve as coaches and mentors for these groups.
The lodge is also gearing up to host the Second Annual Community Baby Shower. Last year’s event was hugely successful, well attended and many families were able to pick up items such as diapers, formula, lotions, power, baby oil, thermometers, clothes, play pens, high chairs and more. Representatives from WIC, Harrison County Literacy, Mission Marshall / Dolly Pardon Book Club, Nursing students from Panola College and other organizations were on hand to support this event.
The Texas Department of Transportation was also on site to give away car seats and teach parents how to properly strap car seats in cars to keep children safe. Jackie Degner, Marshall Lodge, Officer of the Year is the coordinator for this event.
Marshall Elks raise money each year to help fund a summer camp and grant program to help children with special needs. The Texas Elks summer camp facility is located in Ottine and is geared towards kids with conditions that might prevent them from attending other camps. The staff is trained to care for the children’s specific needs and medical teams are in place to ensure the health and well being of the children.
The grant program is designed to provide financial assistance to families who are caring for children with special needs. Thousands of dollars in grant money has been given to families in Harrison and surrounding counties over the years.
“This is one of the best things we do, as Elks,” Oswalt said. “Marshall Elks stay super busy year round and new events are always being planned.”
Some of upcoming opportunities include, school supply giveaway, annual chili cook-off during the Fireant Festival, scholarship program promotion, student contests and their annual golf tournament.
In addition to all of the lodge sponsored activities, Oswalt reports that the Elks have been working to refresh their building at 411 East Austin Street.
“I am so proud of the great work we do in the community and surrounding area but I know we can do more, with more members and volunteers who are passionate about Elk Programs and local activities,” Oswalt said.
Anyone who is interested in learning about upcoming events, renting space or, becoming a member of the Elks can send a message on the Marshall Elks Facebook Page or call Oswalt at 903-407-0640.