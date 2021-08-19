A Harrison County resident and Marshall Elks Lodge member was recently named the district deputy for northeast Texas during a recent Elks Grand Lodge meeting in Tampa, Florida.
Renea Oswalt was recently installed as the District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the Northeast District of Texas during the recent Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 156 Grand Lodge Session held in Tampa, Florida.
There, Oswalt was joined with other district deputies from across the state of Texas.
“Receiving this appointment is such an honor,” Oswalt said. “I look forward to partnering with the lodges in our district to ensure they are working Elk programs, following grand lodge statutes and making a difference in their communities.”
Lodges in the Northeast district include: Garland, Greenville, Marshall, Mesquite, Tri Cities, Texarkana, Tyler and Paris.
Oswalt will visit each of the lodges at least once throughout the upcoming year to monitor and offer feedback.
“There are many great things the Elks do in communities across the nation that people still don’t know about and it’s up to me and other Elk members to get the word out,” she said. “We should be loud and proud and continue to take the message to others. You will always find Elks volunteering their time and spending their money to help others. In Marshall, most programs and activities in the Marshall area are geared to veterans and children.”
Throughout her 12 years as an Elks member, Oswalt has held many officer and committee positions at the Marshall Elks Lodge. She has also served at the district and state level in various roles with her favorite being in the marketing and public relations fields.
Oswalt said she is passionate about the Elks and wants the organization to be known for the great services they provide to help veterans, children and local communities.
Oswalt said she also recognizes the importance of sharing outcomes of events with others who might want to help out in future events, or join a lodge as a member.
“From hosting the Hoop Shoot Competition, awarding scholarships, hosting Back to School Bashes and Community Baby Showers, Collecting Coats for Kids, Partnering with local high school ROTC programs and 4-H clubs, promoting essay contests, hosting food drives, raising money for summer camp and grants for special needs children and so much more, the Elks are super busy and always looking for volunteers or new members to join,” she said. “The Marshall Elks Lodge has been part of the community since 1901 and the Elks have donated more than $2.7 million since the inception of the lodge.”
Oswalt said being a member of the Elks is like having a second family. Elks are truly a family affair for her and husband John Oswalt, who is also a member, she said. Three of the couple’s children are also Elks, as well as John’s father, brother and Renea’s brother.
“Our grandchildren volunteer their time to the Elks when they can and recently, several folks have walked into the lodge and asked how they can join,” Oswalt said. “This is after they saw or heard about an event that the Elks Lodge was involved with hosting in the community.”
Next up, the Marshall Elks Lodge will host Cornhole games every Friday night. They are also set to attend a weekend homecoming event to raise money for the children’s camp, as well as a golf tournament and golf ball drop on Oct. 2.
“We are hosting a chili cook off during the Fire Ant Festival and a Jingle Bell Express later in October,” Oswalt said. “We have a shoe drive in full swing and we have a Veterans Day Parade to plan for Nov. 11. Closer to the holidays, we will provide veterans a good meal, and will give veterans in nursing homes, nice Christmas gifts. There are so many things to do, things that are meaningful and serve a need in our community. I invite anyone who is passionate about veterans and children to contact us to learn more about the Elks and the services we provide.”
In her future role with the Lodge, Oswalt said she’d like to become the Texas Elks State Association state president.
“There is no rush to do this,” Oswalt said. “My goal is to become the Texas State President in 2024 or 2025 after running for the office. John was the Texas Elks State President back in 2017.:
If elected, Oswalt and John will be the first husband and wife couple to have both served in that position.
Right now though, Oswalt said she is focused on fulfilling her current role within her district and has begun working with lodges to create successful plans that will help lodges to become more successful.
Anyone interested in learning about the Elks or volunteering should contact Oswalt at 903-407-0640 or visit the Marshall Elks Lodge Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshallelks.lodge