The Marshall Elks Lodge and other local organizations teamed up recently to supply hundreds of East Texas area students with free school supplies before the start of school begins next month.
The Marshall Elks Lodge’s annual Back to School Bash on Saturday provided more than 350 East Texas area students of all grades and ages with free back packs and school supplies to prepare them for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The Marshall Elks Lodge received a grant from the Elks National Foundation Community Grant Program to help fund the Back to School Bash, and also partnered with 15 East Texas area organizations and businesses who helped support the event.
In addition to free school supplies, students were provided free hot dog lunches and games on Saturday as they loaded up their back packs. Students also received free hair cuts on site Saturday to prepare for the start of school.
“We appreciate all of the partners and the many volunteers who made this Back to School Bash successful,” Marshall Elks Lodge’s Renea Oswalt said. “The Back to School Bash is just one of the many great programs offered by our lodge. What a wonderful way to help kids and families in our community.”
Those interested in joining the Marshall Elks Lodge and their efforts to serve in the community of Marshall and surrounding areas should speak to a lodge member or visit their website at www.elks.org.