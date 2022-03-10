The Marshall Elks Lodge is welcoming all community members who are either expecting babies or have given birth in the last two months to the annual Community Baby Shower event planned Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held at the Marshall Elks Lodge, located at 411 E. Austin St., and is free and open to the public.
Jackie Degner, the Grants Coordinator with the Marshall Elks Lodge, said that this event is a favorite of hers and will feature 50 prepared gift baskets with everything a parent and their newborn could need or want.
The baskets will feature a number of items, including five outfits for children age new born to three months, a blanket, a bottle, a wash cloth, baby wash and baby shampoo, baby oil, a thermometer, Tide detergent, a case of diapers, and more.
Additionally during the event, community members will be able to meet with representatives from a number of local organizations which offer a wide range of resources to the parents.
Representatives from Mission Marshall will be sharing sign-up information for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which offers 63 books to children before they enter kindergarten free of charge, during the event.
Additionally, Degner said that a representative from the Pregnancy Resource Center will be available with information on what resources the center has to offer, which includes a number of classes such as breastfeeding and more.
Representatives from the local WIC office will also be on site to teach expectant parents about nutritional information, as well as sign up those that qualify for benefits.
Degner said that the organization is also interested in finding a registered nurse to be on site during the event to answer questions for expectant mothers about how to take care of their child when they take them home.
Community members in attendance will also receive a raffle ticket, which they can use to try to win a number of additional prizes, which will include two strollers, a pack and play, a baby bath tub, a walking chair, extra diapers and wipes, and much more.
“We want to get the word out because this event is so important,” Degner said, “There’s a definite need out there.”
Degner said that the event is a project she started through applying for grant money to host the first event three years ago.
“What we do in the Elks Lodge is all community based, we really just try to go out and help the people in our community, and this can be a huge help to new parents,” Degner said.