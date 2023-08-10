All new and expectant mothers are once again invited to the Elks Lodge this month for the fourth annual Community Baby Shower event hosted by the organization.
Jackie Denger, the event organizer, said that the lodge is in the process of collecting items to give away to new mothers during the event, including diapers, wipes, new and gently-used baby clothes, toys and other items.
“Anything baby, we will accept absolutely anything baby,” she said.
Donations are being accepted at 308 N. Washington St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, as well as at the Elks Lodge after 4 p.m. through Saturday. Degner also added that donations can be picked up by volunteers, with those interested to contact her at (903) 407-8840 to coordinate.
“This event really is my baby,” she said, “The goal every year is to make sure that new moms go home with everything that they would need to take care of their baby after the hospital.”
Donations will be accepted through Aug. 17, with the event planned for Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Degner added that the event is first come first serve, and encouraged community members to show up at 10 a.m. if they are interested in receiving free baby supplies.
The first 60 mothers who attend the event will receive a basket made by Elks Lodge volunteers with all the new baby essentials they could need.
Vendors will also be in attendance at the event, including Maximus Five, Wellness Pointe, Mission Marshall signing up people for the Imagination Library, Love Kindness and Meaning and Expectant Hearts.
Each vendor will have a range of information for expectant mothers, including resources for themselves, their children and more.
Degner added that each vendor will have raffle tickets to pass out to those in attendance as they visit their booths. Raffle tickets will then be used to auction off a range of larger donated items such as strollers, pack and plays, and more.
Over the years, the program run by the Elks Lodge, coordinated by Degner, has donated around 250 baskets to new and expectant mothers in and around the Marshall area at its annual events, with Degner adding that the program does not stop there.
In previous years, expectant mothers have turned up to the event after supplies have already run out, with Degner taking the time to take their names and contact information, and facilitate extra donations from downtown businesses.
“I was able to make sure that each of those mothers received the supplies that they needed,” she said.
Degner’s only request is that when a baby grows up and no longer needs its new born and infant supplies, that community members consider donating them to the Marshall Elks Lodge for the annual event.
“And we are just so appreciative of everyone who has supported us this year and over the years,” she said, “This event really wouldn’t be possible without them.”