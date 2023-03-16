The Marshall Elks Lodge is preparing for its third annual Crawfish boil fundraiser on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Marshall Elks Lodge building on Austin Street.
The event will be previewed by the lodge’s 50/50 chip run, registration for which begins Saturday at 8 a.m., with the first bike out at 9 a.m. and the last bike in at noon.
The opening event has a $20 registration fee, with all vehicles welcome to participate.
Donna Bradley, with the Elks Lodge, said that all vehicles will be back at the Elks Lodge building before the Crawfish Boil really gets going, where the organization will be serving catfish along with corn and potatoes to those who participate.
The event will also have a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, as well as a bake sale to directly benefit the Sweethearts committee of the organization.
Items from local businesses will be raffled off at the auction, with Bradley stating that silent auction item donations and monetary donations to benefit the event will be accepted through Saturday morning.
She added to keep an eye out for Elks Lodge members in Marshall throughout the week, who will be reaching out to businesses owners and other nonprofits for their support.
The event will also feature a kid’s corner with games, coloring and more to keep children and their families occupied during the fun.
“We have a tent covering in the case of rain,” Bradley said, “So come rain or shine the crawfish will be boiling here.”
She stated that the event goes to benefit the Marshall Elks Lodge, who throughout the year hosts a wide range of events to benefit those of Marshall and the surrounding communities.
Event funds go to support things such as the annual Community Baby Shower, which gives new and expectant mothers all of the supplies they need to care for their babies, including diapers, wipes, clothes and even a car seat.
Additional events include the monthly veterans and first responder’s breakfasts hosted by the club, as well as the annual Veterans Dinner. The funds also benefit the Sweethearts Program as well as the organizations grants program.
The grants program offers financial support to local children, which can range from purchasing peddle desks for students of local school districts, purchasing glasses or hearing aids for children, and much more.
More information on the upcoming fundraiser or how to become a member of the Marshall Elks Lodge can be found by contacting Bradley (903) 926-6834 or by attending Saturday’s crawfish boil and speaking to a member of the lodge.