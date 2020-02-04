Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 on Monday honored and recognized several dozen East Texas area students for their outstanding performance, now earning them a chance to win a scholarship this spring.
High school students from area districts, including: Marshall, Hallsville, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Waskom, Harleton and Ore City were honored as students of the second quarter with a certificate and dinner at the lodge on Monday.
“We want to show our support for the youth in our community,” member Renea Oswalt said on Monday. “The purpose is to recognize students for their accomplishments and all the effort they put into to the things that they do. They will also have the chance to be chosen as the student of the year for their school this spring, which will earn them a scholarship.”
The students are selected each quarter by each districts’ counselors or teachers.
In May, the lodge is hosting a banquet for the districts' students of the year.
Students honored on Monday included the November, December and January students of the second quarter.
Students honored included: Damara Williams, Christian Stephens, Anna Jackson, Joshua Reeves, Karli Spain, Michael Braden, Amanda Gardner, Lawson Green, Ashton Hawk, Marlie Demoney, Jose Lopez, Landri Ross, Ally Sewell, Becky Wisdom, Kelsie Campbell, Sophy Daily, Sam Bailey, Trent Johnson, Gerald (Jerry) Chopak, Rayne Edgmon, Gabriel Lane.
The students chosen to be honored Monday made up a variety of volunteer work in their communities, and served on extra-curricular teams at their schools, including FFA, Ag, band, UIL academic and athletic teams.
Each student honored received a certificate from the lodge.