The Marshall Elks Lodge’s third annual Crawfish Boil proved to be a success Saturday as the organization served up approximately 560 pounds of mudbugs to raise money for a good cause.
“It’s grown every year,” said Donna Bradley, a member of the lodge and crawfish crew. “Last year we did a little over 500 pounds. This year we’ve got 560 ready. And the bugs are nice. They’re big and nice and everybody’s saying they’re looking pretty good.”
Bradley thanked Cammack Family and Sullivan Funeral Home for being the blazing sponsor for the “Boilin’ for the Cause” event. She also expressed her appreciation to the many businesses who donated more than 40 items for the silent auction component of the event.
“We have a lot of businesses throughout Marshall and surrounding areas that have [contributed] a lot of donations for our silent auction,” said Bradley a she showcased the items.
Proceeds from the crawfish boil — which included a silent auction, a bake sale and more — benefits the lodge’s various grant programs and projects. One of the projects include the lodge’s annual community baby shower, which equips new and expectant parents with the necessary supplies that are essential to help care for their babies.
Proceeds also help sponsor the lodge’s monthly veterans and first responder’s breakfast, as well as the club’s annual Veterans Dinner.
“We do a veterans dinner. And then once a month we do a veteran’s breakfast where first responders, firemen, all of those are invited to come for a wonderful fried eggs, bacon — all the good stuff,” said Bradley. “And we do a Back to School bash. They get everything needed to start school, including one of the barbers come down here to do haircuts. Lots of businesses and nonprofit organizations get involved.”
The funds also benefit the Sweethearts program, which is a program that helps organize events to send special needs children to Texas Elks Camp in Gonzalez each summer.
“Sweetheart is a volunteer that takes on their time and puts towards effort, whatever they want to do, to raise money for the special needs camp in Gonzalez. And we put 70 special needs children a week for seven weeks through that camp,” said Bradley, a former sweetheart and district sweetheart. “So they’re able to go and experience camp like any other child. They do amazing things. They go to Sea World ... fishing … I mean they just have a blast. And then we opened up this last year a week for the 17 to 21 year olds, kind of that forgotten age, and it turned out wonderful.”
Additionally, the lodge’s grant program offers financial assistance to help local children with everything from purchasing glasses to peddle desks. The Elks Lodge also sponsors a drug awareness program.
Bradley also noted that the special needs grant the Elks Lodge has benefits some very deserving children by helping improve their quality of life.
“[We have] special needs grants for children that will benefit their life in any way. And that is the number one thing that’s the hardest to find someone for. They’re either too proud or they don’t know about it or they don’t think they’ll get it so they don’t even attempt to go for it,” shared Bradley. “And we want to give the money away. We don’t want to keep it. It’s there, the grant, to help a child. So we’re doing real good this year with it, though. We’re going to be benefitting a couple of wonderful children there.”
Funds raised from the crawfish boil also helps with maintenance of the lodge’s facility at 411 E. Austin St., which is utilized to host fundraisers and is also leased to other organizations for events in the community.
The Marshall Elks Lodge is now preparing for other upcoming fundraisers, including the club’s Bowling for the Cause benefit, set for 1 p.m., Sunday, March 26 at the Oil Bowl in Longview. The participation fee is $130, which includes all three tournaments for teams of four.
The other upcoming fundraiser to benefit the special needs camp is a drawing for a 2023 Ram 1500 Lone Star Edition, to be held June 3. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20.
“Patterson, Dodge Chrysler, Jeep Ram sponsors the truck,” said Bradley. “We do that drawing every year.”
Bradley said Marshall Elks Lodge appreciates the continued outpour of support by the community.
“When I was sweetheart and I reached out to local businesses throughout the area, the love and the compassion for the events that we had going is so big and so great and I was just so… it just opened up another part of my heart; so that was great,” she said.