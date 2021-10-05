The Marshall Elks Lodge, including the organization’s Texas Elks Sweetheart program, have a full schedule of events slated for this fall, all in an effort to help out the local community.
“The purpose of the Texas Elks Sweetheart Program is to promote the program and raise funds to support the Texas Elks State Major Project, which is the Texas Elks Summer Camp and the Special Grant Program for Special Needs Children,” Marshall Elks Lodge Sweetheart Donna Bradley said recently. “Both programs are administered through Texas Elks Children’s Services, Inc. (TESCI).”
The local lodge members and Bradley are busy planning a chili cook off, a shoe drive, a golf tournament and fundraisers — all in an effort to help out the local community and Texas children with special needs.
Bradley volunteered to be the lodge’s Sweetheart in 2020 and renewed that effort for another year in 2021. Since her initial step into the role, Bradley has made it her mission to adapt and figure out new ways to raise money while during the ongoing pandemic.
“Donna has been instrumental in engaging people from all walks of life, creating more awareness and developing new fund raising options,” the Lodge’s Renea Oswalt said. “Donna said her lodge members, local businesses owners, individuals in the community and organizations such as the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce have been super supportive of the Marshall Sweetheart Program. Donna hopes that those who so freely give their time and money to help these children will reap many blessings and will know they have forever changed children who attend camp and those who receive funding from the grant program. There are so many people who are experiencing sickness, loss, loneliness and other challenges but are still finding kindness and generosity in their hearts to continue to give to others.”
Bradley said she’s happy to serve.
“What a blessing it is to be part of an organization and program that makes my heart happy,” she said.
The Texas Elks Summer Camp facility, located in Gonzales, provides an opportunity for several hundred foster children and special needs children from ages 8-14 years old to attend a camp session each summer.
“Each camper leaves camp more self-confident, assured and believing in the motto that ‘having a difference doesn’t make a difference,’” Bradley said. “At camp, Texas Elk campers have the opportunity to experience fun activities such as swimming, archery, paintball, petting zoo, dance-offs and spending a day at Sea World, to name a few.”
Texas Elks allocated about $1 million in grants to foster children and special needs children by purchasing braces, hearing aids, glasses, prosthetics, specialized equipment, technical devices, paying for therapy and much more, Oswalt said.
“Basically, grants can be allocated to cover anything that will improve the life of the child,” Oswalt said. “The Marshall Lodge has donated thousands of grant dollars to families from Marshall, Waskom, Hallsville, New Diana and Carthage in recent years and most recently purchased a stationary bike to be used in a classroom for a child at Elysian Fields Elementary School.”
One fundraiser used by the Sweethearts to raise money for the camp is the “Red Pig Program,” which can be sponsored by schools, churches, businesses or individuals to help change more lives through the Sweetheart Programs.
“During the remaining months of this year, we want to get our Red Pigs into school classrooms and we hope to have a competition between schools and classes to promote,” Bradley said. “The class that raises the most money will be awarded a fun prize.”
Those wishing to donate may contact Bradley at (903) 926-6834 or visit the Texas Elks Children’s Services Facebook page. Those interested can also follow the Marshall Elks Facebook page to keep up to date.
The Elks are also currently hosting a shoe drive, collecting new and gently worn shoes of all sizes and styles, Bradley said.
“These shoes are being collected as a fundraiser for the Sweetheart Program,” she said. “Collected shoes are packaged in bags of 25 pairs and weighed when picked up. Shoes are used to support Micro-enterprise vendors. Micro-enterprise are small business in developing nations. They are typically operated by on person or family and friends, depending on size.”
A trailer will be located at the upcoming Marshall Fire Ant Festival for guests to drop off donated shoes. For every four pairs of shoes donated, the donor will be placed in a drawing for a prize.
Also at the Marshall Fire Ant Festival, the Elks will host a Chili Cook Off fundraiser event on Oct. 9 and 10 on the corner of Wellington Avenue and Austin Street in downtown Marshall.
“We welcome all chili cooks and will need judges,” Oswalt said.