The Marshall Elks Lodge members and guests are going to be grabbing some tails for a good cause on Saturday. Crawfish tails that is.
The Marshall Elks No. 683 is set to host a crawfish boil fundraiser at the Lodge beginning at noon on Saturday and proceeds will benefit the Texas Elks annual summer camp for special needs children.
Marshall Elks Member Renea Oswalt said all are welcome Saturday to come out to the Lodge, located at 411 East Austin Street in Marshall, and enjoy three pounds of crawfish for $20 or five pounds for $30.
Live music, cornhole, washers and other games will entertain guests while they chow down and to help raise money for the cause, a live and silent auction will be held, as well as a 50/50 raffle. A full cash bar will be open until 1 a.m.
The money raised from the fundraiser will go to the Texas Elks Children’s Services, Inc. to help send children to the annual summer camp located near Pametto State Park.
“Any child with special needs or those in foster care, ages 7-15 years old, who are residents of the state of Texas are eligible to be assessed for admission. The Elks camp is not a stationary camp. Children who attend Elks Camp are accompanied by trained staff for outings to attend area attractions such as swimming pools, state parks and water parks. Nature walks, visits to petting zoo’s, music therapy, sporting activities such as volleyball and basketball, and trips to Sea World and Splashway are several of the adventures the campers get to experience during their camp week,” Oswalt said.
Experienced counselors on site at the camp work with the campers to assess intellectual and physical development disabilities and the camps run for six weeks long each summer, starting in June.
Most importantly, thanks to the money raised by the Elks, the camp is free for the children, Oswalt said.
Those who know a child that would like to attend should contact Marshall Elks Sweetheart Donna Bradley at 903-926-6834 or post on the Marshall Elks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshallelks.lodge.
“One program that has been a huge success in helping Elks across the state of Texas raise money is our annual Truck/Jeep Giveaway that happens every June,” Oswalt said. “Richard Traweek and the Marshall Patterson Dodge, Jeep and Ram partner with Texas Elks each year for this fundraiser. As you can imagine, a truck giveaway brings in good money that goes to support children who attend camp and those who are helped through the Special Needs Grant Program each year.”
Oswalt said despite the past year which hit East Texans hard due to the pandemic, the Elks have continued to give and help the community.
“The past year created struggles that we have never faced before but our lodge is focused on growing membership so we can continue programs that are in place today and so we can develop new programs moving forward,” she said. “Please contact Donna or any other Elk member if you are interested in becoming a member. You can also check us out on the Marshall Elks Lodge Facebook page and leave a message there, if you would like more info about events or programs, or if you are interested in becoming a member.”