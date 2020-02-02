Moms or moms to be in need will soon have a chance to grab everything they’ll need to care for their babies with the first ever Community Baby Shower this month hosted by the Marshall Elks Lodge.
The shower, set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Marshall Elks Lodge, located at 411 East Austin Street in Marshall, will offer expectant and current mothers free items ranging from diapers, receiving blankets, wipes, onesies and more, Marshall Elks Board Member Jackie Degner said on Saturday.
“We were speaking the Marshall WIC office and they said they have women call all the time asking for diapers, blankets, wipes and other items but WIC only provides nutrition,” Degner said. “So we applied for and were granted the Elks’ Spotlight Grant that allows us to help those in the community.”
Degner said there were different specifications within the grant so the Elks are teaming up with other area organizations to meet those grant requirements.
“During the Community Baby Shower, we will have TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) on site conducting a car seat check,” Degner said. “Mothers or mothers to be who have not received a free car seat from them before can receive a free car seat for a 5 to 40 pound child. Mothers with toddlers who have never received a free car seat before can bring their child with them and be measured for a car seat that will fit them.”
Mission Marshall will also be on hand to meet the literacy aspect of the $2,000 Spotlight grant for the Elks.
“Mission Marshall is a member of the Dolly Parton Library Foundation and mothers can come to the shower and register their newborn for the program, which will give a book to the child every month until they’re five years old. By the time the child turns five, they’ll have 60 free books from the program.”
Degner said WIC will also be on hand at the Community Baby Shower to help mothers sign up for nutritional help.
“The Pregnancy Resource Center will also be there at the shower to help mothers and mothers to be with issues ranging from child birth classes, postpartum assistance, breastfeeding classes and more,” she said. “In the past year alone, the Pregnancy Resource Center has helped more than 250 women.”
While the $2,000 Spotlight grant will allow the Elks to purchase some diapers, blankets, wipes, onesies and more to be given to the mothers and expectant mothers on Feb. 15, Degner said they need help from the community to collect even more items.
“We’ve divided the grant money up to dollar amounts, like $500 of it we will purchase diapers with, $500 we will purchase receiving blankets, $500 onesies and $500 wipes but we also need help from the community,” she said. “We will be new and gently used blankets, onesies and other donated items until Feb. 14 for the shower.”
Items needed for donation include: diapers size newborn to six months old, baby wipes, baby bath items, onesies size newborns to six months old, blankets, and other basic infant care items.
Drop off locations for the donated items include: Personal Finance, located at 308 North Washington St in Marshall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at the Marshall Elks Lodge anytime after 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Degner said the Community Baby Shower is intended to become an annual event in Marshall.
For more information, contact Degner at 903-407-8840.