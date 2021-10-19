Those wanting to get a jump on their Christmas shopping can make a list and check it twice during the Marshall Elks Lodge's upcoming second annual Jingle Bell Express event set for Saturday in Marshall.
Food and shopping will be available with more than 30 vendors on site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Marshall Elks Lodge, located at 411 East Austin Street in Marshall.
Attendees can shop for their Christmas lists while also helping to raise money for a good cause - the Lodge's Sweetheart Program which serves to benefit area disabled children.
"The funds raised through the Sweetheart Program allows children with special needs and foster children to attend a week of camp for free at the Texas Elks Children’s Camp," Bradley said.
Jingle Bell Express Organizer Melissa Sexson said the event has something for everyone.
"Eighty percent of the vendor fees collected from the event go directly to the Sweetheart Program," Sexson said. "We will have over 30 vendors, including direct sales representatives, showcasing a large variety of quality crafts and seasonal decor. There will be plenty of great items suitable for Christmas gift giving."
Members of the Lodge will be running the kitchen and have lunch plates, drinks, and desserts available for purchase with proceeds from food sales going to the Sweetheart Program.
"Mask wearing is highly encouraged but not required and hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations," Sexson said.
Bradley said the Lodge is also currently hosting a shoe drive through Nov. 15.
"We are collecting new, used or slightly worn shoes with the proceeds going to the Sweetheart Program," Bradley said. "Funds2Orgs sponsors the shoe drive and they will pay to pickup the collected shoes and then send them to other countries. An individual or family will use to the shoes to open a business. If you would like to donate to this fundraiser feel free to bring your shoes for drop off."
To learn more about the Texas Elks Children's Camp, visit the website at www.elks.org. To learn more about the Lodge or the Jingle Bell Express event, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshallelks.lodge, the Jingle Bell Express Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/403289191197478 or call 903-935-2052.