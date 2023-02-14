Academic UIL teams from Marshall and Elysian Fields reported successful results from recent competitions.
The Marshall High School UIL academics team competed in Hallsville’s “Tournament of Hearts” this past weekend.
Students competed in current issues and events, ready writing, number sense, calculator applications, math, copyediting, spelling and vocabulary, science, social studies, editorial writing, headline writing, and literary criticism.
Vinuth Gamage, Walt Truelove, Denise Corona, Natalie Hernandez, Angie Pham and Lauren Minatrea took home second place as a team in current issues and events. Walt Truelove earned first place and Vinuth Gamage earned second place.
Jayden Townsend earned fourth place in headline writing, followed by Angie Pham in fifth place. Pham also took home a sixth place in copyediting, and Townsend earned fifth place in editorial writing.
Elysian Fields Elementary’s UIL academic team placed second overall at last week’s UIL meet hosted by Arp ISD.
EFES brought home several first place finishes, both in team competition and individual competition.
In fifth grade social studies, EF students Ben Dickinson, Drake Galles and Devin Snead took first place team. Sneed earned first place individually, followed by Galles in second place and Dickinson tied at third place.
The team of Ella Deal, Lauren Johnson, Maggie Massey and Harper Smith took first place team in fifth grade dictionary. Massey took home first place individually, with Deal at fourth place and Johnson at fifth place.
In fifth grade listening, Lauren Johnson, Reese Magill, Molly Nicks and Harper Smith took home first place team. Smith earned third place individually, and Nicks was in fifth place.
The team of Drake Galles, Devin Sneed and Layne Wigington took home first place team in fifth grade maps, graphs and charts. Galles took home first place individually, with Sneed in second and Wigington in sixth.
The team of Scout Goswick, Riley Gunter, Noah Kuhnert and Karsyn Taylor took home second place in fifth grade spelling. Gunter earned third place individually, and Goswick was fifth.
In fifth grade chess, the team of Ben Dickinson, Kaleb Kohen, Codie Pippen and Kaleb Ware placed third. Pipped took home third place individually.
In fifth grade ready writing, Karsyn Taylor was fourth and Jackson Wilburn was fifth.
The fourth grade team of Caden Commander, Hudson Quick, Brianna Tackett and Charlie Wigington took home first place in music memory. Wigington had a perfect score and placed first individually, followed by Commander in second place and Quick in fourth place.
The fourth grade team of Ellington Bueton, Tate Holland, Brady Martin and Jase Magouirk took home third place in number sense. Holland was tied at sixth place individually.
Bently Henderson, Mackenzie Henry and Beckham Westmoreland took home third place team in fourth grade chess.
The fourth grade team of Caden Commander, Hannah Myre, Kaden Roberts, Allie Shevers and Lawson Woodley took home third place in art.
Brady Martin came in tied for sixth in fourth grade spelling. Jackson Wilburn took third in fourth grade oral reading.
In fourth grade ready writing, Tate Holland took third and Kira Pruitt took sixth place.
In third grade spelling, the team of Paris Marshall, Gabriel Olsen, Brinley Tiller and Julieanne Tiller were the first place team. Olsen took first place individually, and Tiller was second.
In third grade chess, Christopher Britt was at third place and Ryder Long was tied for fourth place.
Brinley Tiller took home first place in third grade ready writing, and Jameson Daniel was in fourth place.
The second grade team of Remi Burk, Drake Peeples, Levi Pippen and Layla Pippen took home first place in chess. Peeples was first individually, with Levi Pippen at third and Layla Pippen at fourth place.
The second grade team of Caycen Benoit, Molly Magill, Elijah Reimers and Judson Woodley took second place in music memory. Woodley was tied at first place and had a perfect score in the individual awards.
Lincoln Nicolai took second place in second grade storytelling.