Pink, red, gold, black and white balloons filled the sky Friday evening as family and friends gathered together to honor the memory of a Marshall woman who was recently killed in a hit and run.
The family and friends of Angela Reena Flamer, who was struck and killed by two different vehicles on a Marshall roadway less than a week ago, gathered together Friday to host a balloon release with Marshall Against Violence Organizer Demetria McFarland.
The red balloons represented Flamer’s favorite color. The pink balloons represented the most recent Valentine’s Day holiday Flamer missed celebrating with her friends and family. The black, white and gold balloons represented the favorite colors of Flamer’s own father, who died just days before Flamer.
In fact, Flamer had just left her father’s wake when she was struck and killed by two separate vehicles near the 3600 block of FM 449 in Marshall on Feb. 11.
Marshall police are still searching for the first vehicle involved in the hit and run, which they say failed to stop and render aid to Flamer. Officers are requesting anyone with information about the hit and run to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. The second driver, Thomas Earl Jackson, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Flamer’s only daughter, Jacqueline Verge, described her mother as a loving and caring person, someone who would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it.
“She was goofy, if you saw her you were sure to have a fun time,” Verge said previously. “She didn’t deserve what happened to her, because she was such an amazing person.”
McFarland asked people on Friday to continue to pray for the family and friends and to contribute to help with the costs of laying both family members to rest.
McFarland set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000 to help assist in the unexpected costs for funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/af9a2945.
“It has been devastating, the whole family is just devastated by what happened,” Verge said previously. “And they were so close, she was very close with her Dad, so one right after the other is horrible.”
Marshall Police spokesman Lt. Len Ames said the case had no new updates as of Friday.
“I want justice,” Verge said. “I want the person who was driving that first car to come forward, or for the police to figure out who they are, so that they can be brought to justice.”
Anyone in need of any additional information about donations to the family or regarding the balloon release later this week can contact McFarland at (903) 930-8783.