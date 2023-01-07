It was Jan. 4, 2008 when Shirley Williams-Houston last saw her son Graylon, who was killed when he was only 27 years old here in Marshall. This week marked the 15th anniversary of her son’s murder, with the family still without answers, and the case still unsolved.
“It still makes me angry,” Williams-Houston said, “I just don’t understand why the case is still unsolved, they had so much information.”
Williams-Houston has spent over a decade searching for answers in her son’s murder, at first working with the local police and bringing them all of the information she could about what may have happened to her son.
However, she said that it has been over11 years since the last time she heard from any officer regarding her sons case, with many of those originally assigned to Graylon’s murder no longer with the department. The case right now is cold.
“All I can say is that I hope this doesn’t happen to any of their children or their grandchildren, and they are stuck searching for answers,” Williams-Houston said.
This is not the first time that tragedy has struck the family however, with Graylon’s half-brother Jaden Kyle Houston also murdered here in Marshall in 1998, a case that is also still unsolved.
“I can’t help but think that if they were any other nationality that these cases would have had more attention, that they would have been solved,” Williams-Houston said.
She added that she has given up her faith in local law enforcement to solve the case, giving her faith over to God.
“I don’t care anymore, if they solve it they solve it and if they don’t they don’t, it’s all in God’s hands,” she said.
Now on the anniversary of her son’s death, Williams-Houston chooses to remember the happy memories of her son, trips they took with each other and what a generous and caring person Graylon was.
She remembered working hard when Graylon was in the fourth grade, to take him to a Michael Jackson concert in Houston, after seeing what a huge fan of the performer he was.
“We got all dressed up, he got a new outfit and new shoes, and he was running around this house singing ‘Beat it,’ he knew all the words to his songs,” she said, “Its still the best concert I have ever been to, just me and him. Michael Jackson was even in town for three days, we went to the first one and stayed in town to try to get tickets for the next two nights.”
Williams-Houston remembered countless stories of Graylon bringing in friends and school mates growing up, helping them out and even asking his mom to purchase them whatever they needed.
“He really would give you the shirt off of his back,” Williams-Houston said.
One of the family’s last memories together was a limousine trip they all took together around Marshall in December before Graylon was murdered.
Williams-Houston rented the car to take her son and his cousins and other family members around Marshall, got them all hair cuts at the barber shop, and then took them all out to eat.
“We were rolling up in that limo and everyone thought we were celebrities, it was such a fun day for everyone,” she said.
Its these memories, and her faith in God, that Williams-Houston said gets her through every day now, dealing with both the loss of her son and the loss of faith that she will ever know what happened to him 15 years ago.