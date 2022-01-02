With a new year brings a new outlook for John and Raelyn Heath as the Marshall family reflects upon their journey of a new chance at life, through the miraculous donation of a kidney.
“It was a bittersweet miracle,” Raelyn said, sharing how her husband, a 17-year diabetic, was able to receive a kidney through the untimely passing of her own biological niece, Amber Dickerson, in July 2020.
“This past year gave us a new meaning,” Raelyn wrote on her Facebook page Dec. 29, as she celebrated John’s 56th birthday, a few days before ushering in 2022.
“God turned my mourning into joy,” she told the News Messenger as she reflected on the sad passing of her niece and the kidney donation her niece so graciously gave.
Through their story, the Heaths have made it their newfound mission to stress the importance of organ donation.
“Amber was our hero,” Raelyn said.
It was truly a miracle as the family didn’t know Amber had signed up in 2014 to be a registered donor. She is the first in the family to do so.
Statistics show that her donation was even more miraculous, as the chances of a non-biological donor are one out of 100,000.
“Her selfless act of love she made changed our life,” Raelyn said.
In addition to organ donation, the Heaths also want to bring awareness of the seriousness of diabetes and encourage others not to take the condition lightly.
“John’s been a 17-year diabetic. The doctor said we should’ve started early on [battling it],” Raelyn said. “It starts with eating healthy to keep your blood sugar down.”
“So through this journey I would like people to realize the importance of taking diabetes seriously, controlling your blood sugar and eating healthy,” she said.
The journey
The couple is no stranger to diabetes, as it is prevalent on John’s mother’s side of the family. Diagnosed since age 38, it was in 2019 when John learned that his diabetes had worsened and that he was in dire need of a new kidney.
“John worked in maintenance at the Marshall hospital. His eyesight began to fail in August of 2019. On Oct. 6, 2019, we got the news that John only had 15 percent kidney function,” Raelyn recalled. “Two days later, he was in the hospital and a heart cath was placed, and they immediately started dialysis when he was released from the hospital.”
Davita Dialysis became John’s second home as he underwent dialysis three times a week, four hours each time, for nearly two years.
“This journey was extremely stressful for family, watching John’s health decline,” Raelyn said.
Not only was it tough for her, but also for the couple’s 15-year-old son Travis, who hung right in there with his parents, assisting when needed.
“Travis was having to pick his daddy up often from falling,” Raelyn said. “I worked as a caregiver, and I was now John’s caregiver. I could not have done it without Travis’ help.”
Faith, family and prayer are what ultimately helped the family through.
“Watching someone you love sit on a dialysis machine for four hours, drive them home, and help them get into the house because their body is almost too weak to walk is heart-wrenching,” Raelyn said. “At this point, I truly understand the meaning of compassion. I honestly thought God was preparing me for my husband to die.”
Her husband’s health had declined so badly that Raelyn started a journal titled “John’s Kidney Journal” in October 2019 to help bring her peace.
“I journal-ized almost every night crying out to the Lord and praying He would give me the strength I needed for this difficult path before us,” Raelyn recalled.
“I knew at this point it was going to take a miracle, and I begin to earnestly pray for just that,” she said.
A bittersweet miracle
Petitioning for a new kidney, the Heaths initially thought their prayers were answered when John’s biological niece, Kristen Heath, tested in September 2020 as a positive match. Insurance had already approved the transplant at 100 percent, but the operation couldn’t ensue as donor requirements had to be met.
“Kristen struggled to meet her goal weight to proceed with the transplant. John continued dialysis,” Raelyn explained.
Nearly a year later, in late June 2021, the Heaths received the tragic, unexpected news that Raelyn’s niece, 35-year-old Amber, was gravely ill and had been hospitalized with liver failure.
“She was a functioning alcoholic,” Raelyn shared. “She had two beautiful daughters: Kyndal, age 10, and Raeleigh (Raelyn’s namesake), age 8.”
“She loved and cherished her two girls more than life itself,” Raelyn reminisced. “She was tough and let nothing in life get her down. The doctors told us her body was in liver failure. For 13 days, our family watched her slip away.”
Hearing that Amber was not going to pull through, the family cried and prayed.
“On July 7, our family gathered to remove her from life support,” said Raelyn. “Amber’s legal guardian, Linda Fugler, and my oldest brother, Raymond Brown Jr., made that difficult decision at this point that was the best thing we could do.”
It wasn’t until Amber was taken off life support that the family learned she was an organ donor.
“The nurse announced that Amber registered in 2014 to be an organ donor, she was the first registered donor in our family, and that if her kidney was a match, it had been assigned to my husband John Heath,” Raelyn recalled.
To their surprise, her kidney was a perfect match. After confirmation from John’s coordinator, the Heaths set out to Baylor hospital in Dallas to prepare for the transplant the very next day.
“Amber was a hero and chose to give the gift of life,” said Raelyn. “John transplanted within 12 hours and received a new kidney July 9 in the early hour of morning.”
“It was definitely a bittersweet miracle God gave me — the miracle that I had prayed for — just not how I had it planned,” she said.
John’s been doing remarkable since the transplant, Raelyn reported.
“We stayed in Dallas at Twice Blessed House close to Baylor, Scott and White (hospital) for six weeks so that they could monitor John’s process closely,” she said.
He’s lost 75 pounds of toxins and fluid since the operation, and both have converted to a healthier diet.
“His creatinine (a test doctors use to measure kidney function) went from 7.80 pre-transplant to 3.02 post transplant,” Raelyn noted.
The wife said she’s been fortunate to work for Traci Brocks Caregiving service, giving her flexibility to be there for John’s appointments. Through it all, Raelyn said she’s been reminded of God’s faithfulness as expressed in the Bible scripture Psalm 30:5: “…weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.”
In Amber’s memory, the Heaths have named John’s kidney Dickerson, which is Raelyn’s maiden name and Amber’s last name.
As a gesture of hope, family friend Becky Donavan painted 35 seashells with a beautiful sunset on one side to represent Amber’s life and a sunrise on the other to symbolize John’s new life.
“She traveled to Virginia shortly after the transplant and placed these shells along the way to give hope to someone that finds them,” said Raelyn.
The Heaths want to encourage others to give the gift of life by becoming a donor, too.
“Be a hero; be an organ donor. Life is a gift; pass it on,” Raelyn said.