A local family is seeking the public’s help in finding their daughter, 15-year-old Jada Johnson, who has been missing from their Marshall home since Tuesday, June 8.
Her father, Van Johnson, and his wife Reacy Ray reported her as a runaway to Marshall Police Department Tuesday after discovering she had left their home overnight. She hasn’t returned since, the parents said.
“She’s 15, a star athlete in Hallsville (ISD), with A and B grades,” said Johnson.
“I’m very upset and heartbroken,” he said.
Johnson believes his daughter may be in the area of Shawnee, Oklahoma, where estranged relatives are. He thinks some boys she was reportedly seen with around Bellaire Manor apartments and the Citgo gas station may have helped her.
“She’s a juvenile. She’s just a kid. Her little sister is here. She’s concerned. She’s 11. Nobody has heard anything,” said Johnson.
“She took her (braids) out a couple of days before she went missing. She’s communicating with her friends in Hallsville, saying she’s in Oklahoma, having fun. We don’t know if that’s her. We don’t know what happened,” said Johnson.
Johnson’s wife, Reacy Ray, who is a law enforcement officer in Shreveport, said she filed a runaway report with MPD Tuesday morning. She said the last time she saw her stepdaughter was Monday night, around 11:40 p.m., as she prepared for bed. She believes Jada ran away between that time and 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“First we thought she was with a bunch of boys around here. She snuck out the house; it had to be between 11:40 p.m. Monday night and 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. When I woke up, something told me to get up. Early that afternoon our neighbor reported to us they saw a young man jumping through our fence and going through the window. She videotaped the kid. That’s who we thought she was with at first,” said Ray.
“We got (communication) from her friends in Hallsville, stating Jada’s OK; she’s in Oklahoma. She’s alright. She was in this snapshot group. The people saw her location. It said Oklahoma,” said Ray.
Johnson said they are waiting on MPD to make an official missing person’s report and have reached out to the FBI to issue an interstate federal warrant to retrieve his daughter, if she is in Oklahoma.
“I need to get her back here,” he said.
He urges anyone with information on Jada’s whereabouts to contact Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.