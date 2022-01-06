Shirley Williams-Houston finds a reason to thank God every day. Even on the 14th anniversary of the murder of her son this Tuesday, she said that her conviction that her son’s killer would be brought to justice caused her to give thanks.
“It was hard, it was hard not to lose faith,” Williams-Houston said, “But he told me that he was going to take care of it. That I needed to take care of myself, and that he would take care of it.”
Since the murder of her son, Graylon Williams, on Jan. 4, 2008, Williams-Houston said that life was never the same for her.
This year she enjoyed celebrating the holidays with family across the state, traveling both for Thanksgiving and for Christmas. Though the holiday season has never quite had the same feeling without her son.
“Graylon would be 40 years old right now,” she said, “It’s hard, it really is hard to think about it. I just get so down, I can’t do anything.”
The Crime
Graylon Williams was walking home to his mother’s house on Riptoe Street around 10 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2008, walking from the Bel-Aire Manor Apartments through the woods by the Sweet Stop Gas Station.
Graylon was shot by an unknown suspect, with the Marshall Police Department receiving a call about the shooting at 10:15 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, Graylon was seated in a gray pick-up truck, with apparent gunshot wounds, at the gas station. MPD officers stated that Graylon was unresponsive when they arrived on scene.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Lt. Len Ames with the Marshall Police Department said that there has been no additional movement on Graylon’s case, which is now considered a cold case, in the past year.
A Mother’s Plea
Williams-Houston has spent 14 years begging for answers from the public for the murder of her son.
Every year since his death, the News Messenger works with Williams-Houston to remind the public of this tragedy through a story about the anniversary of his death.
She has worked with the Marshall Police Department in the past, though said that she has not been in contact with officers about the case for many years.
“I don’t want to feel like I am a bother to them,” she said.
However, through years of working for answers and prayers, Williams-Houston is certain about one thing: Someone in the community has information about what happened to her son.
“I know that someone who was at that gas station known’s something about what happened,” she said, “Whoever knows, and they aren’t saying for whatever their own reasons are, that is a burden for them to carry. You can either go to your death with that burden on your soul, or you can tell us what you know while you can.”
She stated that she believed the motive for the crime to be jealousy, since her son Graylon was known to be well dressed and well taken care of.
“We did everything. I bought him all his clothes, and all the new clothes. Anything he needed I got for him because I wanted to make sure he looked good and was taken care of,” Williams-Houston said, “Not every person gets love like that from a parent, there’s a lot of jealousy for something like that.”
Whatever the motivation, she said that the person who murdered her son took away a piece of her life as well, but it was through her faith in God that she came to believe justice would be done.
“Sometimes it feels like in this community, my baby is just a dead Black boy to them, and no one cares,” Williams-Houston said, “But I believe the person who did this will be arrested, and they will go to jail for killing my baby. They will have to give an account for their actions.”
Anyone with information on the 2008 murder of Graylon Williams can contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575 or call anonymously to Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.