A federal jury in Marshall ordered Japanese pharmaceutical corporation, Daiichi Sankyo Co., to pay $41.8 million to global biotechnology company Seagen Inc. for infringing its patent related to a revolutionizing drug technology designed to kill cancer cells.
The verdict was rendered on Friday, following a week-long trial in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas-Marshall Division, with US Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding.
In the case, Seagen filed suit against Daiichi on Oct. 19, 2020, claiming that the defendant makes, imports into, offers for sale and sells in the United States an antibody-drug conjugate or ADC metastatic breast cancer therapy called Enhertu that infringes the technology in Seagen’s patent that covers the delivery of a medication named Adcetris.
Damages
Seagen was seeking up to $41.8 million in damages in the case; and the jury honored their exact request, awarding the plaintiff $41,820,000 in damages. The total is based on the $522 million in sales that Daiichi has made from Enhertu from the period leading up to the trial. It comes to an 8 percent royalty.
“The evidence in this case shows that Daiichi Sankyo (made) $522 million in whole sales from Enhertu,” the plaintiff’s attorney Wesley Hill, of Longview-based Ward, Smith & Hill PLLC, explained in closing arguments.
Enhertu is co-developed and co-commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, co-defendant in the case. In closing arguments Friday, Hill, representing Seagen, made it clear that the case wasn’t about whether the defendant’s product is successful or not.
“Enhertu works; it’s a great and successful drug. We don’t contest that,” Hill told the jury. “But what we do know is because of the success enabled by our invention, they sold $522 million worth. The range of a reasonable royalty in this case is 5 to 8 percent. That’s an 8 percent royalty, producing a damage award of $41.8 million.”
After an hour and twenty minutes of deliberating Friday, the jury found that the defendant not only infringed the patent, but that the infringement was willful.
“They never came to ask for a license like a reasonable person seeking permission would do,” said Hill. “Once the patent issued, they knew they were willfully infringing and they continued anyway.”
Because the jury found that the infringement was willful, Judge Gilstrap could increase the award amount by as much as three times the amount set by the jurors.
In addition to finding infringement, the jury also determined that Seagen’s patent was not invalid as the defendant alleged.
Lawsuit background
In the suit, Seagen claimed the defendant, Daiichi, began infringing on its patented invention, following a failed collaboration between the two parties.
Giving a timeline, Hill said, in 2005, Daiichi reached out to Seagen to seek to learn the patented technology and collaborate.
“Seagen agreed to that collaboration in 2006,” said Hill. “From 2006 to 2015, Seagen collaborated and shared with Daiichi its ADC technology and know-how.”
Hill said the defendant ended that collaboration in April 2015. He said eight months later, in December 2015, Daiichi ended up announcing clinical trials for a new ADC, Enhertu, which is the accused product-in-suit.
“Daiichi could’ve gone away from an ADC; they didn’t,” Hill argued during the beginning of the trial.
Verdict reaction
Following Friday’s verdict, Daiichi released a statement, revealing that the company plans to appeal.
“Daiichi Sankyo disagrees with the jury verdict, is committed to defending its rights, and will explore options with respect to the jury verdict, including post-trial motions and an appeal,” said Naoto Tsukaguchi, Corporate Officer and General Counsel for Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
In light of the verdict, the defendant noted that the company is pleased, however, that the US Patent Office obliged Daiichi’s petition, filed Dec. 23, with the US Patent Office for post-grant review to determine whether the claims of that patent should not have originally been granted.
The defendant noted that the action ironically came Thursday, a day before the jury rendered a verdict.
“We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has agreed to review their initial granting of the patent,” said Tsukaguchi.
Closing arguments
In closing arguments for the defendant Friday, attorney Mark Mann, of the Henderson law firm Mann Tindel & Thompson, said unlike Seagen’s technology, Daiichi’s product uses G/F-based tetrapeptide.
“In 2015, the world was told by Daiichi Sankyo they had this G/F-only tetrapeptide,” said Mann. “That was the first time any chemist in the world knew of G/F-only tetrapeptide being so successful.”
“Up to 2019, Seagen had some successful drugs, but they are not what Enhertu is,” said Mann. “(It’s) two different roads; two different directions.”
Comparing Seagen’s product to Enhertu, Mann said Seagen doesn’t have a product that treats breast or stomach cancer. He further argued that Seagen doesn’t have any FDA-approved product within the scope of the patent-in-suit.
In his closing arguments, Johnny Ward, co-counsel for the plaintiff, contended that that wasn’t a relevant factor.
“Whether or not Seagen has a commercial product within the scope of this patent … it is not relevant in this case,” said Ward.
“They spent nine years in our labs learning about (Seagen’s technology),” Ward said of the defendant.