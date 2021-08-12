The jury trial in the patent infringement case of Joe Andrew Salazar against smartphone manufacturers AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon ended this week with a local federal jury rendering a verdict in favor of the defendants, finding no infringement of the California inventor’s patent had occurred.
The trial began here last week in Marshall’s federal court, with U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding. The patent-in-suit relates to a wireless communication device.
In the case, Salazar accused the companies of selling and making HTC smartphones that “embody wireless communications, control and sensing systems for communicating with external devices, including televisions and other devices”. The plaintiff alleged that the accused products incorporate wireless remote control technology that infringes his patent-in-suit.
The plaintiff’s invention involves a communications command control and sensing system (CS3) that uses IR or infrared technology to join the functions of a cordless phone and a TV remote control.
Representing the plaintiff, Geoffrey Patton Culbertson, of Texarkana firm Patton Tidwell & Culbertson LLP noted that the patent dispute is very important to Salazar. He said the inventor isn’t “sue happy,” but wants to be compensate for the alleged use of his patent.
Culbertson argued that the patent-in-suit wasn’t about old technology as the defendants’ suggested.
“I told you all they were going to talk about was IR functionality and they were going to say it’s old technology and suggest it is all about a remote control and a phone,” he told jurors.
“Is it just a remote control? No, it’s not,” said Culbertson.
“We’ve got an integrated C3 system that if you remove it, you’re not talking on the phone…you’re taking away the IR function… you’re not searching the Internet,” he said.
“They say this invention is only worth $100,000 despite all the money they made from it,” said Culbertson.
He asked the jury to make AT&T pay between $6.9 million and 7.9 million for alleged infringement; make Sprint pay between $13.3 million to $15.2 million for alleged infringement; order T-mobile to pay between $9.8 million to $11.2 million; and make Verizon pay between $13.2 million to $15.1 million.
“These amounts are fair to compensate Mr. Salazar for the use of his invention,” Culbertson argued. “That’s all he’s asking for.”
Representing the defendants, Harry Gillam, of Marshall firm, Gillam & Smith LLP, said the wireless carriers don’t believe they infringe and are not willing to pay up to $49 million that the plaintiff was seeking.
“There’s not one phone company out there — not one cell phone company out there — that has ever used what’s in this patent and there’s hundreds and hundreds of cell phone companies out there,” Gillam contended.
“They,” Gillam said of his clients, ‘are willing to lay this case in your hands. They don’t believe they’ve done anything wrong.”