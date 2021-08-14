In a retrial against Apple Inc., Friday, a federal jury in Marshall ordered Apple to pay Optis a $300 million lump sum for the infringement of five patents that relate to 4G LTE cellular standard.
In the case, Optis Wireless technology LLC, Optis Cellular Technology LLC, PanOptis Patent Management and its affiliates — all collectively referred to as Optis — accused Apple of refusing to pay a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) royalty for the use of LTE technology in three infringing products — the Apple iPhone, iPad and Apple watch.
“The plaintiffs have repeatedly negotiated with Apple to reach an agreement for a global FRAND license to the plaintiffs’ patent portfolios which Apple is infringing,” the lawsuit, filed Feb. 25, 2019, states.
“The negotiations have been unsuccessful because Apple refuses to pay a FRAND royalty for a license to the Plaintiffs’ patents,” the lawsuit states.
A FRAND royalty is a “fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory” royalty as required by ETSI, a European Standards Organization.
The lawsuit notes that Apple, based in Cupertino California, designs, manufactures, uses, imports into the United States, sells, and/or offers for sale in the United States smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile computing devices that operate over the 4G (LTE) cellular standard.
The trial kicked off here on Tuesday with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding.
The federal jury in Marshall determined that $300 million is what Optis should be compensated as a FRAND royalty for the damages, resulting from Apple’s infringement between Feb. 25, 2019, and Aug. 3, 2020. The lump sum awarded covers past and future sales.
In the first trial in August 2020, a federal jury in Marshall found willful infringement and ordered Apple to pay an even higher royalty — $506.2 million. Apple later filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that the verdict was not in compliance with the requirement that standard-essential patents (SEPs) be licensed on FRAND or “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory” terms.
In April, presiding Judge Gilstrap granted Apple’s motion for a new trial on damages, stating that FRAND-compliance of the damages awarded by the jury had legitimately been called into question, and that the first jury should have been given the chance to hear evidence as to what royalties would or could be FRAND.
Closing arguments
In closing arguments Friday, representing the plaintiff, Sam Baxter of the McKool Smith law firm in Marshall, argued that Apple knows how relevant the patented technology is, but refuses to pay.
“There are (millions of) units of Apple product that use cellular technology,” argued Baxter. “That’s how important cellular is. They know how valuable it is.”
“If you want that phone to work, you want to use LTE, then the five patents are (infringed),” he said.
Also representing Optis, Jason Sheasby of the Irell & Manella LLP law firm in Los Angeles, California, noted that the fact that each of the patents-in-suit have been recognized to ETSI (a European Standards Organization), by its original assignee, as essential to practicing the LTE standard, is important.
“ETSI says a patent holder is to be fairly and adequately rewarded for use of their inventions,” Sheasby pointed out.
Sheasby said, according to testimony, Apple was late to the game, had no meaningful contribution to LTE connectivity, and started a couple of years behind LG and Samsung.
“Apple was actually making claims; they claimed they had a licensing,” Sheasby said of testimony in court.
“They had no license to these patents- none whatsoever,” Sheasby argued.
“These are special and unique patents that provide (an extraordinary) performance benefit,” Sheasby told jurors, noting that there’s a 24 percent performance decrease if the patents are not used.
He argued that the iPhone profit Apple has made from the use of the patented technology was $868.5 million since 2019. He said Optis is owed $506.2 million in damages.
“Apple tried to ignore a number of agreements,” said Sheasby. “The idea that Apple can treat all patents as equal is fiction.”
Representing Apple, Joseph Mueller, of the Wilmer Hale – Boston, Massachusetts law firm, asked jurors to hold Optis to its commitment to license the patent on “fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory” terms.
Mueller argued that there are thousands of patents that cover technology using cellular.
“The truth is these five patents are essential, but there are other patents as well,’ he said.
Mueller said the patents-in-suit cover only a portion of LTE.
“You certainly have to take into account the thousands of other patents that relate to LTE,” he said. “No one has made the claim that these are the only five patents in the world that relate to LTE. It’s not true.”
“There is not a single agreement in the world that is similar for what they’re asking you to do — pay $506 million for these five patents for 18 months. No one has ever done this before,” Mueller contended.
Following Friday’s verdict, Apple said in a statement to Bloomberg that the company thanks jurors for their time, but are disappointed by Friday’s verdict and plans to appeal.
“Optis makes no products and its sole business is to sue companies using patents they accumulate,” Apple said in the statement. “We will continue to defend against their attempts to extract unreasonable payments for patents they acquire.”
According to Bloomberg.com, the Texas trial in Marshall is part of an effort by Optis to collect as much as $7 billion from the iPhone maker.
“A U.K. court may decide to set a global royalty rate, prompting Apple lawyers in July to threaten that the company may pull out of the British market if forced to pay a ‘commercially unacceptable’ amount,” Bloomberg reported.
Bloomberg reported that the Texas case involves technology the company claims is critical to implementation of the 4G communications standard.
“Optis says Apple’s smartphones, watches, and tablets that operate over 4G networks were using its patented technology. Optis doesn’t make any products,” Bloomberg reported. “The five patents in the Texas case were originally issued to Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Co. Panasonic and LG transferred ownership of two patents each to Optis Cellular in 2014, while Samsung transferred its patent to Unwired Planet in 2017, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database.”
Background
According to the lawsuit, no later than Jan. 6, 2017, Optis sent Apple correspondence initiating Optis’ good faith efforts to license their essential patents to Apple on FRAND terms.
‘’To date, Apple has not reciprocated the plaintiffs’ good faith efforts,” the lawsuit states. “Apple has failed to negotiate in good faith. Apple has instead declined to take a license to the plaintiffs’ valuable intellectual property, including the patents-in-suit.
The plaintiffs go on to say that the lawsuit was filed because Apple continues to operate without a license to the essential patents.
“The parties’ licensing negotiations have been unsuccessful for the simple reason that Apple refuses to pay FRAND royalties for the plaintiffs’ valuable patent portfolios,” the lawsuit states. “Apple is failing to honor that FRAND licensing is a two-way street, requiring not only that the licensor is fair and reasonable in providing licensing terms, but also that the licensee is fair and reasonable in accepting them when they are offered.”