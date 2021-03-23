A federal jury in Marshall has ordered multinational technology giant, Apple Inc., to pay Personalized Media Communication $308.5 million in damages for infringing a patent related to decrypting digital media content.
The jury directed the damages to be paid as a running royalty.
“This action for patent infringement involves (the) defendant’s manufacture, use, sale, offer for sale, and/or importation into the United States of infringing digital rights management (DRM) technology, including, but not limited to, DRM technology known as FairPlay, which is used at least by defendant’s QuickTime and iTunes/App Store/Apple Music multimedia software which software in turn is used by, for example, defendant’s iPhone, iPad, iPod, MacOSX devices, Apple TV, iTunes Store, App Store and iBooks in connection with defendant’s distribution of encrypted digital content, including but not limited to, software (“apps”), iBooks, audio books, TV programs, movies and music to authorized user devices (the “Accused Products and Services”),” the lawsuit filed by PMC states. “For example, FairPlay-encrypted content may be purchased through defendant’s iTunes Store or App Store, using defendant’s software, including but not limited to, the iTunes, App Store, and Apple Music applications. The iTunes software, App Store software, Apple Music, and Defendant’s QuickTime multimedia software utilize built-in FairPlay DRM technology to decrypt and play or store the encrypted files variety of digital content and software for distribution to its customers.”
PMC, a patent licensing company based in Sugarland, filed the lawsuit against Apple in July 2015. Bloomberg reported that while the lawsuit was originally filed in 2015, Apple challenged the validity of the patent at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. A U.S. appeals court last year reversed the board’s decision that certain patent claims were invalid, thus reviving the case for trial.
“U.S. District (Chief) Judge Rodney Gilstrap also adopted a magistrate’s recommendation denying Apple’s request to find the patent invalid,” Bloomberg reported, noting that action took place a week prior to trial.
In the case, PMC argued that Apple’s FairPlay DRM technology is built into one or more of the iTunes application, App Store application, Apple Music application, and the QuickTime multimedia software application, and is used by the iPhone, iPod, iPad, Apple TV, iTunes Store, The App Store, Apple Music, and related software and services.
“A FairPlay-encrypted file, such as a piece of media content or software application, is digitally encrypted and can only be decrypted by an authorized user device based on user-specific and/or device-specific decryption information,” the lawsuit states. “The FairPlay DRM technology plays a critical role in (the) defendant’s sale and distribution of digital content and software applications and is essential to the commercial success of defendant’s product ecosystem.
PMC further contended that since 2010, Apple has had knowledge of PMC’s patent portfolio that included the applications that led to the patents-in-suit.
“For example, between 2010 and 2014 PMC and (the) defendant conducted a series of discussions including in-person meetings with Apple personnel concerning PMC’s patent portfolio and its applicability to various of defendant’s products and services, including FairPlay DRM,” the lawsuit states. “Over the course of these discussions, PMC provided Defendant with copies and/or lists of its issued patents and pending patent applications, prosecution file histories of some of its issued patents, and explanations of claim coverage including claims covering encryption/decryption methods and DRM technology, among other materials.”
The plaintiff argued that, as a result, PMC is being irreparably harmed by Apple’s infringement of its valuable patent rights.
“Moreover, defendant’s unauthorized, infringing use of PMC’s patented processes is threatening the value of this intellectual property because defendant’s conduct results in Plaintiff’s loss of its lawful patent rights to exclude others from making, using, selling, offering to sell and/or importing the patented inventions,” the lawsuit claimed.
PMC further argued that Apple’s disregard for its property rights similarly threatens PMC’s relationships with potential licensees of this intellectual property.
“The defendant will derive a competitive advantage over any of PMC’s future licensees from using PMC’s patented technology without paying compensation for such use,” PMC stated. “Accordingly, unless and until defendant’s continued acts of infringement are enjoined, PMC will suffer further irreparable harm for which there is no adequate remedy at law.”
The five-day jury trial began last Monday and concluded Friday, March 19, in US District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap’s courtroom, located at the Sam B. Hall Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Marshall.
A few months ago, in November 2020, Google was victorious in a lawsuit also filed by Personalized Media in Marshall’s federal court, after a jury concluded that Google’s web-based You Tube service did not infringe a series of patents related to adaptive video-streaming technology.
In that case, which was also presided by Judge Gilstrap, PMC filed the lawsuit against Google on March 21, 2019, accusing the company of committing and continuing to commit acts of infringement by offering to sell and selling products and/or services that infringe the asserted patents.