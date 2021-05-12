A federal jury in Marshall has found the renowned “Clash of Clans” mobile game maker, Supercell OY, guilty of infringing more U.S. patents of Japanese game maker Gree Inc.
The patents-in-suit cover computer operations in “city-building games.” The jury, on last Friday, ordered Supercell to pay Gree a $92.2 million lump sum royalty, representing damages for past and future sales. The total sum was $92,176,058.
Because the jury found that the infringement was willful, presiding U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap could increase the amount by as much as three times the amount set by the jurors.
This was the second in a series of patent infringement cases that are pending by Gree against Supercell, in Marshall’s federal court.
In the first case, which was tried in September 2020, a federal jury in Marshall found Supercell guilty of infringing five of Gree’s patents-in-suit. In that particular case, Gree accused three of Supercell’s mobile games Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars of infringing the patents.
At that time, the jury ordered Supercell to pay Gree an $8.5 million lump sum royalty.
In the latest case, Gree argued that Finland-based Supercell entered into an agreement with the company to license Gree’s Japanese-patented inventions — not Gree’s U.S. patents in dispute.
Gree further accused three of Supercell’s mobile games – Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Hay Day — of infringing the six patents-in-suit.
“These games have generated just shy of $3 billion in revenue and just over $1 billion in profit,” Stephen Becker, the damages expert for Gree, testified during trial.
The six patents-in-suit cover inventions for prize selection, social gaming, attack strength and live battle as it relate to social media games.
Although the games are free to download on mobile phones, Becker noted that Supercell generated revenue through engagement features, which converts “non-paying” players to “paying” players.
Through the “freemium” business model, Supercell provides the game free of charge, but requires a fee for additional features. Thus, developers use certain technology strategies to keep players paying, Becker explained.
“The entire of that $3 billion we saw comes from players converting out of non-paying status,” Becker testified.
The longer people play, the more money is paid, the damages expert concluded.
“For each of these three games, time does equal more spending,” said Becker.
Supercell, based in Finland, was founded in 2010 and releases mobile games and distributes its games internationally and throughout the United States, including Texas. Gree, a global social media company, was founded in 2004 and provides mobile content and services, including games, entertainment, media, advertising and investment services.
The two rivals have been battling for a while, including litigation overseas. A third trial, concerning patent infringement allegations over additional US patents, is set to begin in August before Judge Gilstrap.
Gree is represented by Melissa R. Smith and Harry L. Gillam Jr. of Marshall-based firm Gillam & Smith LLP, and Steven D. Moore, Rishi Gupta, Taylor J. Pfingst, Norris P. Boothe, John C. Alemanni, Taylor Higgins Ludlam, Kasey E. Koballa, Michael T. Morlock, Joshua H. Lee, Alton L. Absher III and Andrew W. Rinehart of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP.of San Francisco, California.
Supercell is represented by Michael J. Sacksteder, Bryan A. Kohm, Christopher L. Larson, Shannon E. Turner, Geoffrey R . Miller, Jeffrey Ware, Jessica M. Kaempf and Jonathan T. McMichael of San Franciso, California- based Fenwick & West LLP, and Deron R. Dacus of the Dacus Firm PC in Tyler.