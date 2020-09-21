After a seven-day trial, a federal jury in Marshall found the popular “Clash of Clans” mobile game maker, Supercell OY, guilty of infringing the patents of Japanese game maker Gree Inc.
The jury, on Friday, ordered Supercell to pay Gree an $8.5 million lump sum royalty, representing damages for past and future sales. The plaintiff was seeking a running royalty of $24,666,002 in the case.
Because the jury found that the infringement was willful, presiding U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap could increase the amount by as much as three times the amount set by the jurors.
“It has been my privilege and honor to present this important case,” Gree’s attorney, Steven Moore, of San Francisco, California-based Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, LLP, told the jury during closing arguments Thursday.
“Patents are here to protect ideas,” said Moore.
In the case, Gree accuses three of Supercell’s mobile games Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars of infringing five of Gree’s patents.
“Supercell makes $1.2 billion from the three games, just in the U.S.,” said Moore, representing Gree.
“Supercell makes $25,000 every 28 minutes just in the US, just on these three games,” he added.
Supercell, based in Finland, was founded in 2010 and releases mobile games and distributes its games internationally and throughout the United States, including Texas. Gree, a global social media company, was founded in 2004 and provides mobile content and services, including games, entertainment, media, advertising and investment services.
“GREE has sought to protect its investments in innovation by obtaining patent protection,” the lawsuit states. “GREE currently hold patents covering various improvements in digital and gaming technology in countries throughout the world, including the United States.”
Patent Claims
According to the lawsuit, Supercell’s Clash Royale game, for instance, infringes a patent related to a game control method and a patent relating to changing battle card game conditions during different terms. The asserted patents describe a method of managing a time-limited group battle through time slots to control battle conditions so that players of different levels and attack strengths can participate.
Another patent describes and claims innovative systems and methods for controlling computer-implemented “city-building games” wherein a player builds a city within a virtual space, also referred to as a game space.
“The use of templates in city-building games was not routine, well-understood, or conventional in the art of city-building games at the time of the invention of the ’594 patent,” the lawsuit states. “The claimed system and method for using a template defining positions of multiple game contents and simultaneously rearranging a number of game items to conform to those positions represented a significant advance over conventional city-building computer games that ‘improves the usability of city building games and continuously attracts players to the game,’”.
“Defendant Supercell makes, uses, sells, offers for sale, and/or imports into the United States gaming systems, software, or methods for controlling games in which users do battle, including Clash of Clans,” the lawsuit states. “Clash of Clans operates on computers and mobile devices, including those with iOS and Android operating systems. Supercell operates, places into service, or otherwise controls a plurality of servers worldwide, including in the United States, on which Supercell operates, and its customers and other users use, software related to Clash of Clans and on which Supercell stores user data associated with the product.”
Arguments
Moore, representing Gree, said Gree’s mission was to make mobile social games more engaging.
Supercell alleged that the patents in suit are invalid as being either anticipated or as being obvious. The jury determined that Supercell did not prove its case of invalidity.
Representing Gree, Moore argued in closing statements Thursday that the patents-in-suit all went through an extensive examination process through the US Patent Office and were determined to be novel.
Moore said the plaintiff’s team took the time to show jurors how Supercell infringes.
“We showed you the games, many videos, we played them,” he said. “We wanted to show you how each patent works. We wanted to show you the source code.”
Moore argued that Supercell played many word games during the trial and focused more on figures instead of patent claims.
“They also argued that somehow ‘touch’ doesn’t mean touch because you have to drag your fingers and swipe,” said Moore.
“That’s still a touch,” Moore contended.
Moore asked jurors to find Supercell guilty of willful infringement. He contended that while Supercell did enter a settlement agreement in February 2019 to license Gree’s Japanese patents and applications, they failed to buy a license for all non-Japanese patents and patent applications, including the US patents, in suit.
“In 2019, when they signed a license, they didn’t sit down and say let me show you why we don’t infringe in the United States,” said Moore.
Supercell’s attorney, Michael J Sacksteder, of Fenwick & West in San Francisco, argued that Gree was asking for too much in damages for five patents when Supercell only paid $4.5 million to GREE for the licensing of more than 1,000 Japanese patents. He noted they settled because Japan has no jury trials in patent cases.
“GREE had sued Supercell more than 30 times in Japan in Gree’s home (court),” said Sacksteder.
Sacksteder said his client denies infringement of the US patents and does not believe any damages should be awarded in the case.
Sacksteder argued that Gree had always been a longtime admirer of Supercell’s Clash of Clans game.
Arguing that Gree’s technology isn’t valuable, Stacksteder shared a list of Gree games that either were never released or discontinued.
“We’re just saying if these patents were so valuable to games why didn’t you put them in games and when you did, why did they (flop),” said Stacksteder.
Moore, representing Gree, said if Supercell didn’t think the features in the patents were valuable then the company should stop using them.
“If they’re not valuable features, (then) take them out,” said Moore.
In an effort to discredit Gree’s expert witness, Stacksteder argued that Gree brought in a technical expert, who only taught one-week of a summer class for children and had no expertise in video game development. Sacksteder further argued that the patents-in-suit were invalid and referenced the 1998 game Magic and the 2000s game Battle Forge, as prior art or similar inventions that were already in the industry.
Sacksteder also accused Masaru Takeuchi, the only inventor on Gree’s patents, of not being an expert in the field.
“He doesn’t know how a server works,” said Sacksteder. “His invention is not technology, ladies and gentlemen.”
In his rebuttal, Moore, representing Gree, said just because the inventor studied fashion design and not computer networking doesn’t mean he can’t have a great idea.
“You can have any background if you have a good idea,” said Moore.