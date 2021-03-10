A Marshall federal jury has ordered smartphone maker, Samsung, to pay $63 million to Ireland-based licensing company, Solas OLED LTD, after determining that Samsung willfully infringed two of the plaintiff’s patents-in-suit related to a “flexible touch sensor.”
The Samsung accused products in the suit were Samsung Galaxy smartphones with touchscreens — including flexible metal-mesh touch sensors and flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) panel substrates — that wrap around the edges of the phone display.
Solas was seeking $88 million in the case and alleged that three of its patents were infringed. The jury determined that only two were infringed, and ordered Samsung to pay a lump sum royalty.
The trial kicked off in Marshall’s federal court — the Sam B. Hall Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse — on March 1 with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding. It ended this week with closing arguments and a verdict, Monday, March 8. The trial was the first patent jury trial held in Judge Gilstrap’s courtroom since November.
In the case, Solas accused Samsung of making and supplying touchscreen displays that are incorporated into the accused Galaxy smartphones.
“Defendants Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electronics America make and supply the accused Galaxy smartphones, which includes selling the accused smartphones to distributers and end users,” the lawsuit stated. “Defendants Samsung Display and Samsung Electronics have purposefully directed activities at the United States — in particular, directing accused Galaxy smartphones for sale to distributers and end customers within the United States (including within this district) and engaging in sales and marketing efforts to generate and support such sales.
“The claims for infringement arise out of, or relate to, those activities,” the lawsuit states.
Because the jury found that the infringement was willful, Judge Gilstrap could increase the amount by as much as three times the amount set by the jurors.