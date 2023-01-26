The Marshall ISD FFA program has had a successful year in the school’s recently upgraded ag barn, where 50 high school students are currently preparing for the competition season that begins next month.
Ag teacher Destinee Oney, a Marshall FFA graduate herself, said that 400 students currently enrolled in the program have had a successful year using the recently upgrade Ag barn facilities now on high school campus, with many students who may have been unable to participate before now joining.
“Now students no longer have to leave an hour before school starts, or plan for an hour or two after school or on the weekends, having the barn here really has allowed students to participate more fully in the projects,” Oney said.
She also added that the high school’s MAV time also allows a number of students to go and care for animals during school hours, making work outside of the school day more manageable.
Students enrolled in the ag program in Marshall ISD have had a range of pathways to explore this school year, including classes in welding, wood work, floral design, veterinary science, equine science, small animal management, barn design and more.
“We have many of our students who are taking three or more ag classes a day, so we have some who are very interested and dedicated to learning this,” Oney said.
She said that students have a lot to show for their work as well, with the creation of a number of projects including holiday wreathes, deer stands made in woodworking, metal signs and chairs from welding classes, and much more.
MISD students enrolled in the program are also responsible for the care of dozens of animals housed in the ag barn facilities, including over 30 pigs, six cattle, 10 goats, two lambs and a number of rabbits.
Many of these animals, according to Oney, are also in the process of being prepped for competition season, which begins next month.
Students will participate in a number of districtwide competitions, including Marshall’s annual Farm City Week.
“Right now we are just preparing everything for competition in addition to the regular classes we have,” she said.
Oney herself not only participated in the Marshall ISD FFA program, but said that the work she did while she was a student there inspired her to go on to get her degree in the field, before returning to Marshall High School as one of the five teachers in the ag program.
“Actually three of the five teachers in the (ag) program right now are Marshall graduates,” Oney said, “And I think that says a lot.”
She said that her experience in the program offers students the unique perspective of first year experience, which coupled with support for the school district and the same work from other teachers have led students to a successful school year.
“There really is something in the program for everyone, even if a student doesn’t like one pathway there are many others that they can try,” Oney said, “It really is important in high school to have a grounding organization like the FFA.”