Marshall ISD FFA students have been hard at work as they designed and built new benches and tables after the supplies were provided from a Marshall ISD Education Foundation grant.
The foundation, which awards thousands of dollars each year to Marshall ISD teachers at all campuses to enhance classroom learning, recently provided a grant to the Marshall FFA teachers that allowed them to purchase needed supplies for construction projects.
After purchasing the wood and other supplies, Marshall FFA students set to work on designing and constructing new tables, benches and picnic tables for their fellow students to use during recess and lunch breaks.
The Marshall FFA delivered the new furniture to Marshall Junior High School recently, and the students there were happy to put them to use.
The foundation last fall awarded 69 grants with a total of $48,609.
Some of the other grants awarded recently allowed funding to teachers for math programs, sensory bins for elementary school classrooms, reading programs, an outdoor garden for Price T. Young Elementary School students, digital globes for students at Marshall Junior High School, newscast studio equipment for students at Marshall High School, a kiln to fire pottery for art students and funding for a variety of science lab experiments at Marshall High School.
The foundation works year round to raise funds in an effort to supplement teachers’ classrooms with tools, software and other innovative ideas to help further student learning.
Teachers then write an application to the foundation, expressing their idea for the funds, and foundation members then award teacher grants to see those ideas come to life in their classrooms.
Those wishing to donate to the foundation to help fund teacher grants can do so by visiting the foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backthemavs or by sending a check to P.O. Box 8303, Marshall, TX 75671.
Those wishing to donate may also link a Kroger card and or Amazon Smile account to the foundation, which provides a small percentage of each purchase as a donation to the foundation.