Marshall ISD’s FFA program is one of the longest running in the state and this year is celebrating 92 years of work with new facilities and projects.
Marshall ISD FFA Director Jessica Shaddix said this year has been a busy and very successful year for the program, in addition to the new facilities at the district which have allowed expansion and new student projects.
“The new facility on our high school campus has been nothing short of amazing,” Shaddix said. “We currently house roughly 80 animal projects on campus that will be exhibited at both Farm City Week and at major livestock shows across the state of Texas.”
The Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s annual Farm City Week is set for March 21-24.
Shaddix said her Marshall FFA students have spent months working on projects for Farm City Week and the new facilities have greatly enhanced learning opportunities, most of which is possible through the opening of the new ag barn.
“We are thankful that our Marshall ISD school board supports our program and the 718 Marshall FFA members that have the opportunity to use the facility this year and the hundreds that will use it for a lifetime,” she said. “Our board members and our community members are the most supportive around. They cheer our students on and see the amazing benefits our program has on the students of Marshall ISD, we are grateful for this.”
Rather than having to travel off campus before the opening of the new $1 million Ag Barn last fall, students are now able to work on their projects while at school.
“Our students having these animals on campus allows them five days of access to them while at school and makes their weekend visits more convenient because of the central location of the building,” she said.
Shaddix said the new facility allows for more than convenient student projects, but also allows the school to serve as a hosting sites for competitions and shows.
The new facility also provided additional classrooms for the Marshall High School ag program.
“While we are excited to offer our students the space to raise their livestock projects for shows, we are also able to use the facility and animals in our classroom lessons. What better way to teach a student veterinarian medicine than to have a true hands-on experience,” Shaddix said. “The learning opportunities are endless both inside and outside of the classroom.”
Shaddix said whether or not these students will make a career in agriculture, the skills learned from the program will help them in all aspects of life.
“Raising livestock projects involve early mornings, late nights, and long hours to accomplish the care these animals require,” she said. “Working with livestock teaches youth several life skills and valuable lessons that will set them up for success in the future.”
Shaddix said FFA and the projects included in the program for students to complete teaches them responsibility.
“The animals rely on a caretaker to provide them with the proper nutrition and daily care,” she said. “Caring for show animals teaches the importance of consistency and attention to detail. Youth provide their livestock with the exact amount of feed, exercise, and grooming to ensure they are looking their best.”
Shaddix said students also develop a good value system while working in the agriculture program.
“Growing up around livestock helps youth to build a solid foundation of values. Raising livestock gives students a reason to wake up every morning knowing that there is another life reliant on them,” she said. “Through the long hours, youth learn the value of hard work and how it helps them achieve their goals. Working and training animals teaches patience as we cannot verbally communicate with them. The one-on-one time youth spend with their livestock teaches them how to be compassionate. Students learn to respect their animals which motivate them to provide the best care possible. The relationships youth build with their livestock will help them mature and create meaningful connections with others.”
In addition to the good value system and responsibility, Shaddix said students in FFA learn to compete with good sportsmanship.
“The show ring can teach several life lessons and introduces youth to competition. Healthy competition teaches resilience and perseverance which prepares youth for real-life situations. Exhibiting livestock teaches kids the importance of sportsmanship,” she said. “Students learn at an early age how to win and lose gracefully. Aside from competing against others, showing livestock teaches youth how to be internal competitors with themselves. They focus on making their animals better than they were the day before, which challenges youth to become better versions of themselves.”
Shaddix said the FFA program and events like Farm City Week also teaches students financial responsibility.
“It’s no secret, showing livestock is an expensive hobby. Youth raising livestock learn about investments, how to keep track of expense records, and how to finance their project for the upcoming year,” she said. “These are valuable skills that most people don’t learn until adulthood. Kids involved in the financial aspect of their project will be better prepared when they enter the workforce and will be more financially stable in the future.”
Shaddix said her FFA students have also learned how to become good leaders from their experiences in agriculture.
“Not only are youth leaders to their animals, but being involved in showing livestock can present several leadership opportunities. Youth organizations and breed associations are great options for young people to become leaders, improve their experience, and grow in the industry of their involvement,” she said. “In addition, several of these organizations provide youth with opportunities to learn more about their livestock projects with workshops, conferences, and conventions. A large percentage of youth who grew up showing livestock will become the agricultural leaders of the future and hold careers in agriculture.”
Shaddix said FFA students make friendships and business acquaintances for life while participating and learning about agriculture.
“The relationships made showing livestock can be one of the greatest assets gained,” she said. “Families grow closer together as they work alongside each other every day. In addition, the friendships made are built off of shared common interests and the competitive nature in the show ring. The relationships made showing livestock are lifelong and extend way past the show ring.”
She added that she is proud of her students’ success and is looking forward to their work and opportunities in the future.
“Showing livestock requires a lot of hard work and dedication but is rewarding in many ways,” she said. “Raising livestock teaches several life skills and lessons that cannot be learned anywhere else. As youth get older, they will be thankful for those summers spent with their animals, the memories made, and the friendship that will last a lifetime.”
To keep up with the Marshall FFA program and student projects, visit the “Marshall FFA 1930” Facebook page.