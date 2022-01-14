Some Marshall ISD FFA students are now official.
Fifty-eight Future Farmers of America students recently received certifications in their respective fields, continuing the school’s 100 percent success rate on certification exams.
“Our department strives to ensure that every student that leaves our classes has at least one certification that can be used for employment, scholarship applications and beyond,” Marshall FFA Director Jessica Shaddix said. “Being well rounded is key to competing against others in these areas.”
The students are now floral certified by the Texas State Florists’ Association. The TSFA has developed a platform that offers students to Level 1 floral certification tests in the classroom, proctored by the Floral Design Teacher Shadix.
All of the students passed the 100 test floral design certification test during the 60 minute time limit. The test goes over floral vocabulary, tools used in floral design, and plant identification.