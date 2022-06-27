The Marshall City Council approved the next steps on two ongoing public works projects at their Thursday meeting: Completing the 100 block of East Houston Street downtown redevelopment project as well as moving forward with the planned 2022 streetscaping project.
The city’s second portion of the ongoing Downtown Redevelopment project was officially finalized by council on Thursday, with a unanimous vote to finish the project and release the contractor’s retainage.
The project was started on Jan. 3 and focused on the sidewalk and road area on the 100 block of East Houston Street.
This was the second portion of the project, with the first focused on a section of North Washington Avenue. Councilmembers stated previously that the next portion that renovations will focus on downtown will be the 300 block of North Washington Street.
No update as to when the next portion of this project will begin was provided on Thursday by Public Works Director Eric Powell, who presented on both items to council.
However, things will be in motion soon for the city’s 2022 streescaping project, which went out to bid. A contractor was officially chosen during the meeting by councilmembers.
The city received three bids for the project, with local Rayford Truck and Trailer receiving the contract. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $1,440,740.
Powell explained during the meeting that though Rayford’s bid did not appear to be the lowest of the three bids, the city does have a policy that allows for the three percent discount when utilizing any business within the city limits. With this discount Rayford’s bid was the lowest of the three.
“It has always been a way for us to support businesses in our community in Marshall,” Powell said.
More than 60 streets were selected as part of the list of preliminary streets to be addressed by the City of Marshall’s ongoing streetscaping project, which was approved previously by council.
Powell presented the list to council, which was broken down into group A and group B, with the streets with the lowest pavement condition index reading marked higher on the list for repairs.
The pavement condition index, or PCI, is the measure used by the public work departments to determine the state of any given road, with a scale of 0, at unusable road, to 100, which is a perfect road without imperfections.
Powell said that the goal of the project is to simultaneously work to create a robust water main replacement program to replace over four miles of 2-inch water mains during this year, on top of working to repair streets with a high PCI.
For this reason, those streets marked on the list for this year as both needing to be repaired, as well as needing a water main replaced, will be moved to the 2023 street repair list, while the city takes this year to replace the water mains.
He said that as long as everything goes according to plan, this will allow all of the streets listed in group A, which are in need of additional water main replacement, to be at the top of the list for next year’s street repair project.
Additionally, some roads on the project list are also marked out as potentially having a concrete base underneath the asphalt, something that Powell said was used in road repair in the 1940s and 1950s.
“We can’t reconstruct it like a regular asphalt road, so then what would happen is it would come off of the list and we would approach it with a different method,” Powell said previously.
“Keep in mind these are preliminary lists that we use for bidding purposes. The actual costs and streets completed may change due to unit prices changing such as cost of asphalt or other issues within the street itself,” Powell said at a previous meeting.
Now that the project has officially been awarded, Powell said that construction will begin soon. He added though that he would work with the contractor to be sure that construction times do not get in the way of the school bus schedule, when school starts back up, or any other commercial vehicles that will need to utilize the roads.