Fire Chief Reggie Cooper offered an update on the department’s work done in 2022, as well as challenges the Marshall Fire Department continue to face, at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
Cooper began by giving an overview of the work done by the department, including the 450 man hours that department employees put in throughout 2022.
During that time, Cooper said that the MFD received 6,875 calls for service, including 1,283 fires and 5,592 emergency response service calls.
The department is not only responsible for emergency response calls however, with MFD also providing 17 special event permits in the community, 37 fire inspections, 300 commercial business inspections and 385 outdoor burning permits within the last year.
MFD employees also initiated six separate arson investigations in 2022.
Additionally, in fire prevention work the department was able to offer the community 25 fire alarm and sprinkler permits, as well as 27 inspections of the same types of systems.
An additional 59 certificates of occupancy, 35 plan reviews and four fireworks permits were also issued by the department within the last year.
The EMS division of the department was also incredibly busy within the past year, with over 5,000 requests for service or emergency transfer, and an average response time of just over six minutes.
These numbers are incredibly impressive, according to Cooper, considering the challenges also faced by the department in the past year.
Key issues included obtaining necessary equiptment for the department, much of which is already ordered but is delayed due to supply chain issues.
The main issue though faced by the department is staffing concerns, with issues regarding both salary and retention of employees.
Cooper said that for the department to be as effective as possible, the goal would be to have it fully staffed at 50 employees. Disregarding office staff, the department had a maximum of 46 employees throughout 2022, dropping below that a number of times.
One potential reason for the low staffing numbers is stated in the report: Employees in Marshall are paid in the lower percentile for fire department salaries regionally.
For this reason and others, staffing concerns continue to be an issue for the Marshall Fire Department, leading many employees to feel undervalued and causing issues with employee retention, according to Cooper.
However, Cooper stated that current staff are of the highest quality and that he and the city will continue to work towards bettering the department for not only the MFD employees, but for the city as a whole.