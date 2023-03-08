Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper says a Tuesday night fire on Spring Street was intentionally set.
No one was injured in the blaze, which took place at an unoccupied and abandoned house in the 1100 block of Spring Street.
Firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the home, which although abandoned had some items of furniture and valuables inside during the fire, Cooper said.
"Firefighters did an outstanding job in quickly controlling and extinguishing the fire," Cooper said. "No injuries were noted but the abandoned house suffered major damage. This is an unoccupied, abandoned house with no utilities. At this time the Fire Marshal has determined the fire to be intentionally set."
Anyone with information leading to the cause of this fire please is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the police or fire department directly.