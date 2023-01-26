The Marshall Fire Department will present its annual report on services provided in 2022, along with new objectives for the department planned for the new year, during Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper will present the report to council, which outlines what the department of 51 was able to accomplish in the previous year, including a breakdown of calls that contributed to the 450 man hours put in by employees.
The Marshall Fire Department responds to calls from both the city and the county, covering almost 1,000 square miles of protection to the community.
In 2022, the department responded to 6,875 incidents, including 1,283 fires and 5,592 emergency response service calls.
The report also outlines the strengthens, weaknesses and challenges faced by the department, as well as plans moving forward on how to address this.
While the department has a strong team of firefighters and paramedics with a high skill level, the report states that employees in Marshall are paid in the lower percentile for fire department salaries regionally.
For this reason and others, staffing concerns continue to be an issue for the Marshall Fire Department, leading many employees to feel undervalued and causing issues with employee retention.
Additional challenges include purchasing and obtaining new and updated equipment needed by the department, with many purchases previously approved by council currently delayed due to supply chain issues.
Goals for the department during the new year, including a number of objectives for the department and administration to accomplish, will also be outlined by Cooper during the meeting.
Other Agenda Items
Council will also hear an update on the city’s Vacant Property Registration Ordinance on Thursday, presented by Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson in conjunction with Aleena Sepulvado and Varnessa Slade with Code Enforcement.
The presentation outlines the progress being made by the ordinance to address blight in the city of Marshall. Case numbers show that the majority of property owners, both residential and commercial, have not responded to city requests for VPRO fees.
Eighty-four percent of the total registration fees remain unpaid, with only eight percent paid and another eight percent with the fee waived.
This is estimated to be over $15,000 in residential fees uncollected by the city, as well as $5,500 unpaid commercial fees.
Also during Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting, councilmembers will hear additional comments regarding the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, presented by Public Works Director Eric Powell.
Council will also consider a number of public hearings and then ordinance requests for property within Marshall city limits.
The first request is for the property located at 5301 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, which is requested for rezoning from a single family detached to general business. The applicant is listed at Namit Jaiswal, with plans outlines in the proposal for the creation of 30 to 32 hotel guest rooms and two additional board rooms on the property.
The second request is for property located at 301 N. Washington Ave., requesting a special use permit for the creation of apartments above businesses on ground level of the property.
Another request for rezoning will also be considered by council, for the property located at 1003 N. Bolivar from heavy industry to general business. The building originally housed a sheet metal shop, with applicant Jason Rench planning to convert the shop into a woodworking shop which will also house living quarters.
A third request for rezoning was made for property located in the 2200 block of Kings Road from agriculture and estate to a single family detached. The project is part of the ongoing Kingswood Estate housing development, with more houses planned to be constructed on the property is approved by council.
Council will also break into closed session during the meeting to consider the potential purchase, sale, lease or more of city owned property.
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.