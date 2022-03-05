Marshall firefighters on Friday successfully battled a structure fire despite a lack of water due to an ongoing water main break in the city.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of North Bishop Street in Marshall at about 10:15 p.m. Friday.
"The fire apparently began in the kitchen of a single family dwelling," Cooper said. "The lone occupant was fortunately able to exit the home without injuries."
Cooper said despite the issues presented from the ongoing water main break, firefighters were able to successfully battle the blaze
"A major water line break earlier today has caused low to no water pressure throughout the city, rendering fire hydrants useless," he said. "Despite the major issues faced, our crews were able to collaborate with ESD 3 using tank water to successfully suppress the fire with no delays."
Cooper said the fire is still under investigation but does appear to be accidental.
A special thanks to Chief John Pritchard and ESD 3 for their support and mutual aid," Cooper said. "We were very fortunate in immediately initiating a contingency plan that had been prepared because of the water line break."