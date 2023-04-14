Marshall Fire Department firefighters fought a structure fire around 9 a.m. Friday that fully consumed a vacant property on Highland Street in Marshall.
Police and firefighters arrived on scene to the structure located in the 2100 block of Highland Street fully engulfed, according to Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
Cooper stated that the building was abandoned, with no one reportedly inside and no injuries reported from the blaze.
He stated that MFD was able to quickly bring the fire under control.
The incident is under investigation at this time and the Marshall Fire Department requests that anyone with information that could help in this investigation contact Marshall Crime Stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department.