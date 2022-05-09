On Monday at 3 p.m. fire units with the Marshall Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at the 100 block of Benita Dr.
Upon arrival Battalion Chief Burnett and his crew were met with heavy flames and black smoke visible throughout the structure, according to Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
Copper added that the fire had a tremendous head start as firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from its exterior.
"We were notified that no one was inside the house yet major fires like this can still be complex in nature as the focus has to shift to saving surrounding family homes. The neighboring house was only 13 feet away from the burning structure yet our firefighters were able to prevent any damage to the structure," Cooper said.
There were no injuries noted from the fire that took firefighters approximately an hour and a half to contain.
Cooper gave a special thanks to Chief John Pritchard and ESD 3 for their support on scene as well as their response to other EMS calls that occurred during the fire.
"In situations such as this many forces often come together. Our Police Chief along with Lt. Gutierrez and his crew of officers all came together to help. The heat was tremendous and I want to thank our police officers and Chief John Pritchard and his crew from ESD 3 for assisting in the efforts," Cooper said.
The fire is under investigation and a person of interest is being sought after for questioning in the matter.