Tuesday evening, after 5 p.m., the Marshall Fire Department responded to a call regarding a structure fire on the 500 block of West Grand Avenue.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that the building was currently being used as a storage space for an adjacent business, after serving previously as a resale shop and pawn shop in that location.
The structure fire took MFD over an hour to control, with Cooper stating that overtime personnel were called in to help fight the blaze.
"Commercial fires in large buildings like these can quickly get out of hand. Thanks to early notification from quick thinking people passing by, seeing smoke, and making the immediate 911 call our guys were able to make a rapid response and successful fire stop," Cooper said. "With continuous EMS runs and all else considered, these firefighters did a remarkable job. Our guys fought this fire in the heat of the day with exterior temps of 94° and interior temps easily exceeding 250 degrees. Fortunately there were no injuries reported."
The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time, with MFD in the early stages of the investigation.
Chief Cooper also wanted to personally thank the man and his son who delivered Gatorade to firefighters as they fought the blaze on Tuesday.