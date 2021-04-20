On Saturday, April 17, between the hours of 10:40 p.m. and 11:10 p.m., the Marshall Fire Department was dispatched to a single family structure fire located in the 600 block of East End Blvd N. and two commercial trash dumpster fires located in the vicinity of 1500 E. Grand Ave.
All three fires were extinguished by fire department personnel. No citizens or fire personnel were injured in these three incidents.
All three fires are still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. Two individuals were detained for questioning by the Marshall Fire Department Fire Marshal and Marshall Police Department. One arrest was made and the individual was transported to the Harrison County Jail Annex.
John Allan Barfield, 60, was arrested Sunday for arson, according to Police Information Officer Lieutenant Len Ames, for allegedly setting a dumpster fire behind a local business.