The Marshall Fire Department is investigating the possible arson of a home destroyed by fire Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Ivy Street.
“Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Marshall Fire units were dispatched to the 800 block of Ivy Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Michel noted a multi-family, two-story residential structure fully engulfed in flames to one of the upstairs units,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
The fire chief said due to advanced stages of the fire and dangers associated, firefighters were ordered to fight the fire from the exterior. Thus, it took the 12 on-duty firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
“Despite hydrant water source issues, these guys did an outstanding job today,” said Cooper.
The fire chief said the structure was a single family residence that had been reconstructed into a five unit apartment.
Luckily, no injuries were reported, said Cooper.
“There were only two residents occupying the structure at the time of the fire and only one occupant (located in the bottom, back unit) home during the fire,” he said.
He applauded the bravery of passersby who saw the fire and quickly alerted the sleeping occupant, who was still inside.
“Again, a couple of brave citizens entered the structure checking for anyone inside. They were able to notify and get the downstairs occupant out safely,” said Cooper. “This occupant was asleep and totally unaware of the upstairs fire.”
“Though we do not recommend anyone putting themselves in harm’s way; we definitely honor those that are willing to risk it all for those in life threatening danger,” the fire chief said.
Cooper said although the investigation is still in the beginning phase, preliminary results combined with a canvassing of the neighborhood and interviews indicate that a potential arson occurred.
Chief Cooper urges anyone with information on the incident, to contact the Marshall Fire Department at (903) 935-4580 or Marshall Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.
“This is a very unfortunate and tragic incident that has rendered two of our citizens in need of residency,” said Cooper. “Red Cross has been notified for assistance.”