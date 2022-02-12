Marshall Firefighters on Saturday morning battled a blaze at a vacant home in downtown Marshall that saw the structure totally destroyed.
About 7 a.m. Saturday, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire located at 606 Small St. in Marshall.
When firefighters arrived at the vacant home, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters immediately went to work and had the flames extinguished in about 20 minutes, though the structure was a total loss.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and no residents are displaced since the home was currently vacant. Cooper said unauthorized entries have been made into the home and homeless residents have been reported to be staying at the vacant home off and on recently.
Cooper said the fire is still under investigation and an immediate cause of the fire was not available as of Saturday evening though he did encourage residents to use safe sources of heat during cold weather.
"This structure has been the subject of unauthorized entries as homeless individuals have occupied it in the past and extremely cold temperatures have caused people to use unorthodox and sometimes dangerous methods to keep warm," he said Saturday. "As temperatures continue to erratically rise and fall, we encourage people to practice safe warming methods. Also please report any unlawful intrusions info abandoned structures."