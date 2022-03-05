Marshall firefighters successfully battled a second structure fire amid the city's ongoing water crisis on Saturday.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Ida Street in Marshall at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.
"The investigation is very early, however it appears the fire may have been accidentally caused by an unattended burn pile too close to the structure," Cooper said. "With the city’s water situation slowly becoming fully restored, Battalion Chief Phillip Burnett and his crew of firefighters performed another awesome fire attack."
Cooper said the structure appears to be vacant and the investigation into the fire is ongoing. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire on Saturday.
Firefighters first battled a blaze during the city's water main break on Friday evening when they successfully put out a fire at a family home in the 300 block of North Bishop Street in Marshall.