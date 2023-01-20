Marshall firefighters were called to a structure fire at the old Smith's Steel Plant on Thursday night.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper says no one was hurt, but it took four hours to get the fire under control and firefighters were working on hot spots through the morning.
Firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to the area of Hazelwood and Travis Streets for the fire.
"Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel plant," Cooper said. " A large building was fully engulfed in fire and as firefighters arrived an immediate defensive attack was ordered."
Cooper said off-duty firefighters were called in to assist.
"These men battled this blaze for several hours due to the dangers associated with this abandoned structure," Cooper said. "The building was compartmentalized into various sections and filled with old casts and materials from when it was in operation years ago."
Cooper said the building was unoccupied and unused, with no power source.
"The investigation is in its early stages yet," he said. "if anyone has information concerning this fire, please contact crime stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department.
"Special thanks to the Marshall Police Department for securing our men and bringing water to exhausted firefighters," Cooper said.