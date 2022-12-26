No injuries were reported on Christmas Day as Marshall firefighters extinguished a small attic fire.
Firefighters were called around 1:24 p.m. to the 200 block of Medill for a small attic fire, Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
"The breakers tripped and the homeowner contacted a friend to check it out," Cooper said. "After quick check ,a smell of smoke was noted and they called 911."
Cooper said the fire started at a junction box in the attic, above a light fixture. The junction box had several wires going to it and smoldering insulation had to be removed, he added.
"There were no injuries reported and the residents are going to family members to stay," Cooper said. "We are very fortunate that this incident didn't end in tragedy. The occupants reacted, quickly giving our firefighters time to ensure extinguishment before the situation turned really bad."